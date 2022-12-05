Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Golden Eagle Group Inc. a midsize real estate investment firm focusing on multifamily properties and large single-tenant net leased office buildings recently announced the acquisition of a $250 million-dollar corporate campus for a Fortune 100 tenant located in Columbus Ohio. The 426,000-square-foot campus will be one of a handful of LEED and WELL Platinum-certified properties in North America. "The WELL Certification concentrates on individuals' health and wellness, while LEED focuses on environmental impact and sustainability, we're proud of the fact that this asset has achieved both designations" stated Abduljabar "Jabs" Totonji, Chief Investment Officer at Golden Eagle Group Inc. Jabs also noted "Golden Eagle Group is proud to have acquired this Fortune 100 corporate campus. The property is an architectural masterpiece and is an important deal for us, our partners, and the city of Columbus and we are honored to be a part of it."

The SMART designated building is a meticulously designed build-to-suit trophy office asset with striking architecture. The campus contains a full kitchen, over 1,200 parking spaces, a dining facility, a fitness center, and an outdoor amphitheater that can host up to 2,000 people. JLL Capital Markets team led by Paul Spellman worked on behalf of the borrower, Golden Eagle Group Inc., to secure the fixed-rate financing. "There was substantial interest in the financing, driven by the long-term credit cash flow for one of the premier office campuses to deliver nationally in 2022," noted Spellman.

Irfan Totonji, CEO, and co-founder of Golden Eagle Group stated "We are very excited about completing the acquisition of this trophy asset in Columbus Ohio. This project reaffirms our commitment to our partners to enhance our portfolio by acquiring high-quality income-producing assets with credit tenants." The acquisition of this campus represents Golden Eagle Group's continued expansion into the net leased trophy office building sector. Since 2020 Golden Eagle Group has acquired over one million square feet of office space throughout the United States including but not limited to The Huntsman Corporation Headquarters in The Woodlands Texas and Varsity Brands Headquarters in Dallas Texas. When asked about his favorite deal Mr. Totonji responded: "The next one".

