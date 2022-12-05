AccountAbility Releases Simplified Chinese Translation of Its AA1000 Assurance Standard

NEW YORK, NY / LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / AccountAbility, the trusted global ESG consulting and standards firm with a close to three-decade history in helping leaders build better companies, continues to expand global access to its principles-based sustainability guidance by announcing the launch of the Simplified Chinese translation of the AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS v3).

With over 1 billion Chinese language speakers worldwide, this translation becomes a valuable tool in helping organizations apply the leading methodology used by sustainability professionals worldwide for sustainability-related assurance engagements. The new translation is now available for free download on the AccountAbility website.

"First launched in 2003, and frequently updated, our assurance methodology and its use by sustainability professionals continues to grow to meet worldwide demand for reliable, credible, and trustworthy sustainability disclosures. We are now pleased to expand access to the global Chinese language community, with the much-appreciated support of our international partners." Comments Peppi-Emilia Airike, Head of Standards and Research, AccountAbility.

This Simplified Chinese version of the AA1000AS v3 was sponsored and translated by SDAX Exchange Pte. Ltd and was peer reviewed for quality by four organizations: Alaya Consulting, SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited, TÜV SÜD China, and CTI Certification.

"We are pleased to collaborate with AccountAbility in the Simplified Chinese translation of the AA1000AS v3. This translation makes available the international sustainability assurance standard to the Chinese language audience, the second most spoken language in the world. This is in line with SDAX's initiative to raise the standard of ESG reporting to stakeholders in the broader market, to exercise more rigor and transparency in their data. AA1000AS v3 is one of the most recognized standards that are key to establishing our robust ESG framework built upon international assurance principles." Comments Raymond Poh, Chief Executive Officer, SDAX.

"With the increased interests on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), external assurance of non-financial information is becoming paramount for responsible businesses. Using the newly updated AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS v3) can increase credentials of companies and build trustworthiness of the information disclosed.

The AA1000AS v3 is unique in its 'principles-based guidance' approach, being rooted in the AA1000 Accountability Principles (2018) of Inclusivity, Materiality, Responsiveness, and Impact. The application of the Standard contributes to organizations in developing their ESG management in a more principles-based and systematic manner.

As more and more organizations around the world use the AA1000AS Series of Standards, we are pleased to have been involved in the review of the Simplified Chinese translation of AA1000AS v3 to maintain the usual high quality of the Standard, in terms of its accuracy and clarity, thus helping all Chinese speaking organizations to apply it in their ESG management to advance global sustainable development agenda as well." Says Dr. Maurice Wai-Fung Ngai, Director, and Group CEO of SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited.

"Publication of the AA1000 Assurance Standard helps Assurance Service Providers consolidate understanding of the Principles of the AA1000 Standard. And standard localization is also more conducive to the promotion of the AA1000. We are happy to be one of the contributors. Add Value, Inspire Trust." Shared Mr. Harry Lin, Senior Manager of CSR & Sustainability at TÜV SÜD.

"AA1000AS v3 presents a set of practical guidance for organizations across the globe to assess and strengthen the credibility of sustainability performance. As one of the leading certification companies focusing on sustainability in China, CTI Certification has witnessed an increasing demand for Chinese organizations to measure, manage and communicate regarding sustainability. The Simplified Chinese translation of AA1000AS v3 will profoundly influence the practice to facilitate sustainable development across Chinese-speaking countries, driving consistent improvements and innovations within Chinese businesses." Comments Mr. Zhou Lu, General Manager of CTI Certification.

"Alaya Consulting is proud to have played its part in improving ESG data integrity through this Chinese translation of AA1000AS v3, a go-to standard for assuring ESG reports." Notes Alaya Consulting.

Additional translations of AA1000AS v3 in Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Greek are scheduled to launch in the months to come.

The Simplified Chinese translations, along with the AA1000AS v3 and latest versions of other standards in the AA1000 Series of standards, are available for free download at http://www.accountability.org/standards/.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global consulting and standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations on ESG matters to achieve opportunities, advance responsible business practices, and transform their long-term performance. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

