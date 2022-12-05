Panasonic claims that its new vehicle-to-home system can increase the self-consumption rate of residential solar and storage capacity by up to 90%.Panasonic Electric Works, a unit of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic, has developed a vehicle-to-home system (V2H) that facilitates two-way flows between solar-powered homes and electric vehicles. The company said it will start selling its Eneplat system in Japan from February. "In addition, from next summer we will also sell an upgraded version of our AiSEG2 management system that links various home appliances and equipment with Eneplat," it said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...