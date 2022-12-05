Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), a utility in Montenegro, said that it has received about 14,000 requests to secure rebates covering up to 20% of rooftop PV system costs. The program is designed to facilitate the deployment of 70 MW of solar capacity.EPCG says that around 14,000 homeowners and housing associations in Montenegro have filed requests to secure rebates for rooftop PV systems under the government's Solar 5000+ program. Entities can secure rebates to cover 20% of the cost of buying and installing rooftop PV systems. The utility said it will now select eligible applicants through a ...

