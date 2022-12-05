EQS-News: RazorPitch/FSI

Flexible Solutions International NYSE (FSI) A Fast-Growing Green Company That Delivers Profit For Investors



05.12.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Flexible Solutions International NYSE (FSI) is a multiple-revenue source Green company that knows how to improve crop yield while growing volume and increasing profitability. The Company manufactures and markets through its Its NanoChem Solutions, Inc. Division biodegradable polymers which are used in the agriculture, oil and gas industries. FSI also develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water Its segments also include oil, industrial water treatment and cleaning products. Food additives are also produced in a facility in Peru, Illinois. Its NanoChem Solutions, Inc. Division, in particular its proprietary agricultural products EX-10, Sun Savr 30 and Sun 27, are specialty chemicals They successfully commercialize technology by combating nitrogen and phosphorus runoff and evaporation. The result: higher crop yields for farmers and more efficient production. FSI's major industry sectors are Oil Production, Industrial Water Treatment, Cleaning Products, Fertilizers and Food Additives. All Of That Translates Into Compelling Financials, FSI's 10Q Shows To investors, FSI's Green Success is good for the climate, environment and ecology. Its fiscal performance is also eye-catching. Look at the 10Q for its quarter ended September 30 2022. • FSI generates solid YOY financial reporting. For its Q3 2022 three month period, volume rose to $ll,683 million from $9,214 the comparable period the prior year, a 27% YOY jump. For the full year 2021, volume was up 10% and profits were up 16%. Sales reached $34,416,335 compared to $31,407,454. Profit in 2021 was $3,449,162 compared to $2,977,050.

FSI's sales are expected to grow 28% this year vs. an industry average of 7.1%, stock researcher Zacks estimates.

Zacks says FSI's historical EPS growth is 38.6%, but the Researcher projects FSI's EPS increase is expected to be 57.1% this year. The industry average EPS growth is only anticipated to be 2.5%, according to Zacks.

Zacks says recently that FSI's sales-to-total-assets ratio or S/TA of 094% compares to an industry average of just 0.68%. This means that FSI gets $0.94 in sales for each dollar in assets. It is efficient and profitable. This is a key measurement for investors. FSI's NanoChem Division Saves Farmers, Agriculture Companies Millions of $ FSI's NanoChem Division saves agriculture companies and farmers millions, reduces harm to the environment and, at the same time, generates attractive Company sales and earnings for investors. FSI, Inc., is a developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients, and water treatment, as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. The goals are to feed the world's growing population more efficiently. FSI's EX-10, N Savr 30 And Sun 27 Are Biodegradable Additives FSI's proprietary EX-10, NSaver 30 and Sun2 are environmentally friendly biodegradable additives that reduce nitrogen and phosphorus run off and evaporation. These solutions improve the efficiency of fertilizer which means less costly fertilizer is used in agriculture and run off is reduced. EX-10 is a synthetic protein that, when added to fertilizer, will prevent the nutrients from converting into forms that are not useful for plants. EX-10 ensures that more nutrients will be absorbed by the crops. N Savr 30 is a nitrogen conservation product that reduces bacterial breakdown that causes a loss of nitrogen in warm, wet soils. This drastically reduces fertilizer loss, saving the farmer money, and protecting the environment from excess nitrogen runoff. SUN 27, another nitrogen fertilizer enhancement product, prevents enzymes present in the soil from converting nitrogen into forms that are no longer useful to plants, which would lead to wasted nitrogen that could potentially evaporate into ammonia. Fertilizer is a major expense for farmers, and prices continue to rise. While it is estimated that 30-50% of a crop's productivity is directly correlated to fertilizer, less than 50% of the applied fertilizer sometimes never makes it to the plant. A majority of the fertilizer being applied may be wasted. CONCLUSION FSI is a Green Company with solutions for its industries and growth and profit for its investors. It is lean, efficient and offers investors a proven track record of fiscal performance. It is also multiple revenue stream. It is focused on socially conscious investing. FSI's most recent10Q for 2022 documents its volume growth, net income performance and efficiency. A Zacks analysis demonstrates sector-enviable EPS growth and S/TA efficiency. Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degrees of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of of the companies profiled. RazorPitch Inc responsible for the production and distributions of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch is compensated four thousand five hundred dollar monthly via wire transfer by Flexible Solutions International Inc to produce and syndicate content related to FSI. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website. Contact Details Mark McKelvie +1 585-301-7700 markrmckelvie@gmail.com

News Source: News Direct



05.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

