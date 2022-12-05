GoSayHELLO App Inc.: Discover New People and Events Within a Short Walk on GoSayHELLO App; Algorand Based Engage to Earn Web3 Social Networking Platform Launches $HELLO Rewards for Users Making Nearby Connections

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Imagine walking into any room and instantly connecting with people based on your top networking preferences. GoSayHELLO App, a Network-to-Earn project of the Algorand Foundation, one of the world's top blockchain ecosystems - today announced the product launch of a disruptive Web3 social networking platform, GoSayHELLO, now available for Apple Store (US only) and Google Play Store (Beta).

GoSayHELLO operates like a geolocation business card that can send push notifications of user preferences to other nearby users to facilitate new Face-to-Face networking opportunities. The shorter in distance the in-app connection, the more $HELLO a user earns with an active wallet. In addition, GoSayHELLO offers more rewards for premium users.

Similar to Play-to-Earn, GoSayHELLO's Network-to-Earn business model rewards users for making connections with the right people, in the same place, at the same time.

Perfect for apartment communities, university campuses, music festivals, business expos, etc, GoSayHELLO allows users to discover people, businesses, and events within a very short walk (e.g. within 0-1 minute walk). GoSayHELLO is the ultimate icebreaker application that could turn your next grocery store visit into a networking event with just the click of a button.

"We have tested GoSayHELLO at apartment communities, recreational parks, parties, and university campuses. In all cases, we have facilitated close proximity connections with the right people, in the same room, at the same time, with the same interests," said GoSayHELLO App CEO Monte Applewhite. "This would not be possible without our passionate and dedicated in-house team and partnership with the Algorand Foundation."

"Using our in-app event scheduler, we tested the power of enabling nearby creators to collaborate freely at a nearby studio to create music - this test turned out so well that it was given a name - GoSayHELLO Stankonia Sessions," said GoSayHELLO App CMO Dakari Thurmon. "From this, we know that GoSayHELLO will open so many doors for people (just moving to a new city, living in the same apartment building) to network, schedule events, and collaborate with each other."

"We are grateful for the many students, creators, and non-profit organizations that have played a part in the GoSayHELLO ecosystem and product development with special thanks to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, North Carolina A&T State University, and Black Borders of Atlanta" said GoSayHELLO App CEA Calvin Reddick Sr.

In addition, to the new product announcement, GoSayHELLO App board is also announcing a new Technical Advisor, Robert Frederick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sirqul (pronounced Circle). Robert will help accelerate the growth of the user base with his experience as an Ex-Amazon Exec. and Co-Founder of Amazon Anywhere and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

To discover more GoSayHELLO networking events and creative sessions, as highlighted below, download GoSayHELLO App.

‍Stay up-to-date on all things GoSayHELLO App on Product Hunt, Linktree, Twitter, and Instagram.

About GoSayHELLO App

GoSayHELLO App is a Network to Earn Web3 platform which operates like a geolocation business card that can send push notifications to other nearby users to facilitate new engagements (within a short walk) that may have never existed. Our mission is to connect people and businesses with similar interests nearby. For example, imagine walking into any event and instantly finding people with your same preferences. Everyday there are new connections (and potential customers) to make all around you. All you need to do is GoSayHELLO.

Press Contacts

Aaminah Ishmael

aaminah@gosayhelloapp.com

+1 408-909-0097

SOURCE: GoSayHELLO App Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729982/Discover-New-People-and-Events-Within-a-Short-Walk-on-GoSayHELLO-App-Algorand-Based-Engage-to-Earn-Web3-Social-Networking-Platform-Launches-HELLO-Rewards-for-Users-Making-Nearby-Connections