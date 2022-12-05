DJ discoverIE Group (DSCV): Focused on sustainable growth

London, UK, 5 December 2022

discoverIE Group (DSCV): Focused on sustainable growth

discoverIE reported another strong set of results for H123 despite ongoing supply chain challenges, with 14% y-o-y organic revenue growth, 37% EPS growth and a record end-H1 order book. As the company is on track to achieve underlying earnings for FY23 in line with board expectations, our FY23 and FY24 underlying EPS forecasts are broadly unchanged. The company is refining its ESG strategy and has announced its net zero commitments (scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, scope 3 by 2040), having already reduced emissions by 40% since CY19 (like-for-like).

While the stock is trading at a premium to the average of its broader UK industrial technology peer group on a P/E basis for FY23, it trades at a discount compared to peers with a similar decentralised operating model (such as Halma and Spirax). The focus on strategic growth markets supports sustained organic revenue growth and we see potential for upside to earnings through operating margin expansion and accretive acquisitions. The company has ample headroom for further acquisitions and a strong pipeline of opportunities, which could well be boosted by the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

1505087 05-Dec-2022

