St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: St-Georges Encounters Massive Sulphides in a Step Out along the Previously Discovered Corridor at Manicouagan

MONTRÉAL, QC / December 5, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. would like to provide an update on the work being accomplished by its exploration team on its Manicouagan Project.

The Company's Manicouagan Drill Program is underway. Drilling started November 21, and the drill rig is currently drilling its seventh hole. A total of six core holes have been completed for more than 1,000 meters. Three of the drill holes have been sampled and are to be sent to ALS laboratories for assays.

Picture 1: Example of the mineralized core showing a massive sulphides zone surrounded by other alteration and mineralization, drill hole MN22-03.

In drill hole MN22-03, inclined at -45 degrees, the sulphide-rich zone was intersected at 7.9m to 14.5m, which confirms the proximity of the mineralization to the surface. The true width of the zone is unclear due to folding within the intersected zone. The contact shows a foliation angle of 50° and 70°. The folding within the mineralized zone suggests important structural complexity, typical of thickening in ductile host rocks.

Picture 2: Mineralized zone with massive to semi-massive sulphide zones surrounded by orthopyroxene with disseminated pyrrhotite and talc-sericite alteration haloes, drill hole MN22-03.

This phase of drilling is testing the western and eastern extensions of the Bob Zone along strike, with a similar inclination to that of historical drilling. The program is planned to evaluate the continuity of the mineralization along strike. See Figure 1 below:

Figure 1: Simplified geological map of the Bob Corridor with locations of the drilling underway.

The previous work done in the Bob Corridor demonstrated high-grade zones of nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGEs along an easterly trending shear-zone traceable and confirmed for up to 280 meters in length to date (See March 24, 2022 Press Release titled "Discovery of High-Grade Nickel & Palladium Large Corridor Confirmed" https://www.thecse.com/en/trading/market-activity/company-filings/discovery-of-high-grade-nickel-palladium-large-corridor.)

The mineralization is hosted in altered gabbro and ultramafic rocks consisting of massive to semi-massive to disseminated pyrrhotite, with nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium-rhodium mineralization (see March 24, 2022, Press Release previously mentioned). Arsenic is coincident with the PGEs and is believed to occur as gersdorffite and/or nickeline as the main nickel sulphide. Surrounding the sulphide-rich zones is a talc-sericite altered halo, which also contains disseminated mineralization.

Based on early logging and inspection of the cores from the first three holes, Company geologists have retained the services of geophysicists to fly an airborne EM and magnetic survey that will cover the entire claim block totaling roughly 3,360-line kilometers. The program's first phase will cover the active part of the project at 25-meter spacing for 1,320 km-lines of High-Resolution EM and Mag survey to be underway this week. The second phase will target a larger area at 100m spacing. A second group of geophysicists have also been contracted. They will conduct down hole geophysics in the holes freshly drilled to test at depth and along strike. This work, coupled with the current drilling, will help vector in on the mineralized zones during the next phase, which is planned for the spring drilling campaign.

The Company also increased the size of the claims block on the Manicouagan Project, adding 74 new claims for approximately 3,900 hectares (39km²) for a total of 388 claims, or 22,388 hectares (234km²).

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

Joel Scodnick, P.Geo. and Jocelyn Pelletier, geo, F-SEG, are Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Frank Dumas'

FRANCOIS (FRANK) DUMAS

Chief Operating Officer & Director of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

