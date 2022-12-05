Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
05.12.22
08:05 Uhr
0,213 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2230,26513:20
Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for independent Audit Committee member and Remuneration and Nomination Committee member of AB Klaipedos nafta is announced

On 5th August, 2022, AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), announced a selection of candidates for independent members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee under Supervisory Council (hereinafter - Committees) of the Company.

The selection is announced for one independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company and for one independent member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company.

The selection shall be performed according to the Schedule for the selection of independent members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta, approved by the 24th November, 2022 decision of the Supervisory Council of the Company. After the selection procedures are performed, the members of the Committees shall be elected by the Supervisory Council of the Company.

The notice regarding the selection of candidate for independent Committees members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site https://www.kn.lt/naujienos/naujienos/skelbiama-nepriklausomu-audito-bei-atlygio-ir-skyrimo-komitetu-nariu-atranka/6096.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


