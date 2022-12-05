Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce that it was awarded the Exploration Company of the Year Award on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in front of an international audience of its peers at the Mines and Money Annual Gala Dinner. The Exploration Company of the Year Award is a competitive category that recognizes success in arguably the most important area of the mining sector. The 2022 Explorer of the Year acknowledges a company and its leadership team for a significant new discovery made, or advanced to a meaningful status, in the period between 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022.





By the end of 2022, Amex Exploration will have completed close to 375,000 m of drilling on its 100% owned Perron Project in Quebec, Canada. Amex's drilling campaign is one of the largest and most ambitious in Canada with the objective of discovering and defining the gold and VMS potential of the Perron property. By analysing and interpreting data compiled from geophysics, structural data, and geochemistry the Amex team and its partners have replicated their success in the original Eastern Gold Zone discovery and made numerous other discoveries on the project. In total Amex has outlined an area of gold and VMS mineralization that stretches over 4 km laterally on the Perron property. In the past year alone, Amex has discovered four new gold zones and two copper-rich VMS zones, while expanding and defining the High-Grade Gold Zone (HGZ) (underground mining target) and the adjacent Denise Zone (near surface bulk-tonnage target).

In addition to exploration success, Amex also recently qualified for ECOLOGO certification through a framework for environmental, social and corporate governance to adapt to the current environment of sustainable investing. Finding new mines through sustainable mineral exploration is at the heart of the Amex Exploration team's values.

Amex also completed its largest financing of ~$49.6 million in February at a price of $4.82 per flow-through share, which provides complete funding for the company's aggressive exploration program through to the end of 2023.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration, commented, "I am very proud of the dedicated team and the quality of work we have produced. Exploration is at the core of Amex culture and we continue to stay focused on delivering results for our shareholders and stakeholders. The Perron project is located in a greenstone belt of Quebec that was previously overlooked for gold. Our success has proven that perseverance leads to discoveries which will benefit the people of the area and the province of Quebec."

Cantore continued, "I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Province of Quebec for winning the Most Improved Mining Jurisdiction Award recognizing its implementation of the Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025."

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

