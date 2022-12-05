The Tokyo municipal authorities are working on new regulations to make solar installations mandatory for new homes with total rooftop areas of more than 20 square meters, and for buildings with rooftops smaller than 2,000 square meters.The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA) are jointly developing new rules to support the development of rooftop PV across the Japanese capital. "By working together, we would like to convey the various benefits to the citizens of Tokyo and promote the use of renewable energy as a core energy source," said Tokyo Governor ...

