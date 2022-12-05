Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 
05.12.2022
Medtronic Podcast: Krista Sugerman Explains How Medtronic Is Developing New Innovative Technology To Make Its Fight Against Diabetes Is Personal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Medtronic:

In this episode, Krista Sugerman, Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications of the diabetes business at Medtronic, shares how diabetes has impacted people close to her and why the company is keeping focused on how living with diabetes is a constant balancing act. The company is developing innovative technology to help patients manage their disease and reduce the burden of living with diabetes no matter how they prefer to manage their diabetes.

Medtronic, Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: http://www.medtronic.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730091/Medtronic-Podcast-Krista-Sugerman-Explains-How-Medtronic-Is-Developing-New-Innovative-Technology-To-Make-Its-Fight-Against-Diabetes-Is-Personal

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
