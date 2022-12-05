Metal Products Manufacturers Launch Net Zero Carbon Products To Reduce Carbon Emission During The Manufacturing Process - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies in the metal products market are focusing on the launch of net zero carbon products to limit the scope of carbon emissions generated during manufacturing process through a carbon offset and renewable energy credit purchase program. For example, in March 2022, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., US-based manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products, announced the launch of GRN SteelTM, a line of net zero carbon products from its Cascade Steel manufacturing operations located in McMinnville, Oregon. The launch of GRN SteelTM also represents an important step towards achieving Schnitzer's sustainability goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2050.





Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies.

The global metal products market size is expected to grow from $2.36 trillion in 2021 to $2,599.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fabricated metal products market demand is expected to grow to $3.62 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Request a free sample of the Metal Products Market Report

Metal Products Market Driver - Rising Metal Consumption By The Aerospace Sector

As per the metal products market outlook, metal consumption by the aerospace sector will contribute towards driving the metal products market during the forecast period. This is mostly due to more people are flying, which is driving up demand for commercial aircraft. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), trade association of the world's airlines which supports the development of international standards for airline sustainability, efficiency, and safety, the 3.8 billion air travelers' number is projected to rise to 7.2 billion by 2035.

Asia-Pacific Was The Largest Region In The Metal Products Market In 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal products market and was worth $877.8 billion in 2021. The metal products market in Asia Pacific is supported by increasing investments, increasing demand for stainless steel, and by increasing metal consumption by the aerospace sector. For instance, in June 2021, Welspun Corp Ltd., a manufacturer of pipes, planned to invest $211.8 million to set up a Greenfield facility at Anjar, India, to enter the ductile iron pipe business.

Metal Products Market Segmentation

The global metal products market is segmented -

By Type: Forged and Stamped Goods, Cutlery and Hand Tools, Architectural and Structural Metals, Boiler, Tank, and Shipping Container, Hardware, Spring and Wire Products, Machine Shops, Turned Product, and Screw, Nut, and Bolt, Coated, Engraved, and Heat Treated Metal Products, Metal Valves, Other Fabricated Metal Products By Metal Type: Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Other Metal Types By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

See more on the Metal Products Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Forging And Stamping Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Iron And Steel Forging, Nonferrous Forging, Custom Roll Forming, Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing, Metal Crown, Closure, And Other Metal Stamping), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Food And Beverage Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Other End-User Industries) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Metalworking Machinery Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture, Machine Tool, Industrial Mold, Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery, Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Automotive, Manufacturing) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Metal Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy, Processed Nonferrous Metal, Processed Alumina And Aluminum, Foundries, Steel Products), By Metal Type (Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Other Metal Types), By End-User (Construction, Manufacturing, Other End-Users) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metal-products-manufacturers-launch-net-zero-carbon-products-to-reduce-carbon-emission-during-the-manufacturing-process--by-the-business-research-company-301694569.html