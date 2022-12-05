1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company's Gold Medal Winning Beer to Become Available Direct-To-Consumers in 45 States Plus Washington DC with TapRm.com E-Commerce Agreement

-- Pre-orders for War of 1812 Amber Ale have commenced with products expected to begin shipping in December --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with New York City-based TapRm to host, co-market and ship the Company's beers direct-to-consumers in over forty-five (45) states plus the District of Columbia. Effective immediately, KEGS' War of 1812 Amber Ale will be made available for pre-orders. Pre-orders of War of 1812 Amber Ale can be made with this direct link to the Company's site powered by TapRm.com:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

Once the Company's products are brought into TapRm's New York City warehouse, both "1812 Brewing Company" and any products such as "War of 1812 Amber Ale" will populate the TapRm website's general search feature and can be purchased and shipped alongside other of TapRm's offerings. Until then, pre-orders should be made directly to the Company's TapRm.com link above.

KEGS Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "For as long as I have been involved with the Company, we have seen demand for our products outstretch our reach all across the country. This is especially true because of our proximity to the United States Army's 10th Mountain Division base in Fort Drum, NY. Soldiers and their family members stationed there are from all across the country, and they search for our beers on the shelves when they return back home. Back home to places like Nebraska, New Mexico, California and so-on." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Through TapRm's Powered By platform, 1812 Brewing Company can avoid the time-consuming, expensive, and many times even futile effort to distribute our products through the traditional three-tier distribution networks. With TapRm's novel platform, you the consumer can decide what beers you most desire to drink - not middlemen."

1812 Brewing Company recently announced it was awarded the first place Gold Medal in the "American Amber" category in the 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, (www.gibcc.com). In August 2022, War of 1812 Amber Ale was awarded the Gold Medal in the "Amber Ale" category for the United States in the prestigious World Beer Awards (www.worldbeerawards.com) and went on to represent the United States in the international competition.

Mr. Scozzafava continued, "This an absolute game-changer for 1812 Brewing Company. Now we don't have to rely on the arbitrary decisions and other economic motivations of distributors across the land to bring our gold-medal winning beers to you. With TapRm's platform, we can ship it directly to you!" 1812 Brewing Company expects to procure War of 1812 Amber Ale to TapRm's distribution warehouse in December. Further, the Company expects to have at least four other products available through TapRm to ship directly to consumers over the coming weeks and months.

About TapRm.com

Founded in 2019, TapRm (www.taprm.com) is a B2B SaaS platform that enables alcohol brands and marketplaces to sell directly from their own websites. In 2021, TapRm built out a top-to-bottom technology stack around its NY operations, allowing TapRm to expand its model to new cities nationwide. The platform frees brands to build demand and reach their customers more efficiently, effectively, and more directly than ever before without reliance on the industry's institutional gatekeepers. TapRm focus on enabling alcohol brands to reach consumers directly, whenever, and wherever. Through TapRm's 'Powered By' platform, alcohol brands finally can connect directly with consumers by receiving powerful customer data and analytics that can empower brands' marketing efforts, freeing them from the complexities of distribution to give them more time to engage their communities directly and grow their brand.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

