Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announced today that all six director nominees proposed in the Company's management information circular dated November 7, 2022, being James Penturn, Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, Michele (Mike) Marrandino, William Scott and Robert J. Soper, were elected at today's annual general and special meeting of shareholders to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company's articles.

The Company also announced that D&H Group LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Playgon shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan pursuant to which the Company may issue stock options to eligible participants.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

