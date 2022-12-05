Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Announces Completion of Environmental, Social and Governance, Policy Statement

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC), an Idaho exploration and development company with leased and owned mineral rights claims in Idaho that is leading the development of transformative mining technology. Our cutting-edge laser-based unit, scheduled for testing at Colorado School of Mines in the first quarter of 2023, is designed to protect the environment through a significant reduction in the use of water and explosives during tunneling, stoping, and drilling operations. Our engineers estimate a reduction of traditional mining operating expenses by as great as forty percent. We project these cost savings will increase opportunities to access mineral supplies previously considered to lack a viable economic feasibility to recover to meet the mineral supply needs as we transition to clean energy.

We are pleased to announce the completion of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy Statement. As we have established our ESG program, we are now focused on developing an ongoing set of activities and benchmarks which we can use to evolve these disclosures, engagement strategies and messages to ensure we remain at the forefront of ESG best practices.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy Statement

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS PRACTICES

Founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC Pink: SDRC) is more than just a mining and exploration company. We are developing transformative technology to ensure mineral supply needs to support the transition to clean energy are met while improving the health of our planet. We're committed to incorporating sustainability as a core value within our organization. We have actively engaged Federal, State, Local and Tribal Governments within our area of operations to build the networks necessary for the success of our goals and objects. We have identified a significant number of historic and/or abandoned mine sites near the town of Warren, Idaho where untreated mine water discharge is a major source of arsenic contamination in environmentally sensitive waterways.

Our mission is to create technology that reduces water consumption, pollution and reduce the carbon footprint of mining globally while improving the health and safety of employees.

These efforts in conjunction with our developing technologies and potential revolutionary smelt free refining processes can change the World recovers all Rare Earth Elements from ore in captive capacity that creates zero toxic or free radical waste to the environment. We believe these projects fall within the scope of the Federal Funding is programs under or related to the Securing America's Critical Minerals Act. We have been in discussion with the offices of Federal representatives. It is Sidney's closely held belief that our laser technology could be to the Secure America's Critical Minerals Act and through efficient and environmentally friendly technology it could be pivotal to the Nation's goals for autonomy in securing rare earth element for our Nation's security and energy needs.

We believe our commitment to pursuing ESG initiatives can be achieved in parallel with building the long-term interests of our shareholders. The integration of sustainable business practices creates lasting results that benefit all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders, investors, and the communities in which we live and operate. Our approach to corporate sustainability is based on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and our commitment to achieving a more sustainable future.

Sidney's Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and overseeing corporate responsibility policies and programs. Sidney's executive team, including the Chief Executive Officers and Chief Operations Officer, oversees the implementation of these policies and coordinates our efforts to identify, address, train and report on our ESG risks and opportunities and foster a dialogue on these issues with ESG experts, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders.

ESG POLICY STATEMENT

Sidney is committed to building environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and effective corporate governance into all aspects of our business. This ESG policy statement reflects our commitment to improving how our business decisions and policies address opportunities for sustainability. We expect this policy statement to be upheld by all employees, including executives, officers, and directors of the Company. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to be transparent and remain focused on expanding our sustainability effort.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY |We're committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner to reduce our impact on climate change, conserve natural resources and operate in compliance with environmental regulations.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY | We're committed to being a socially responsible employer by fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion across our business, with a focus on empowering women and minorities, operating ethically and supporting our local communities.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE | We're committed to building a culture dedicated to ethical business behavior and responsible corporate activity. We believe strong corporate governance is the foundation to delivering on our commitments.

STATEMENT ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Sidney is committed to protecting the earth's vital natural resources and reducing its environmental impact by operating in an ethical and responsible manner. We recognize that climate change is a global issue that requires the cooperation and contributions of all citizens, industries, businesses and governments, nationally and globally. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, switching to renewable energy sources when possible and taking other actions to mitigate the effects of climate change are necessary to help protect our future. We are in support of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, which aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We believe we have an opportunity to further address climate change by making our own Company more sustainable and by implementing effective solutions across our organization, supply chain, vendors, and business partners.

SUSTAINABLE MINING & EXPLORATION

As a leader in developing transformative mining technologies, we believe we play an important role in building a sustainable future for our employees, our environment and the communities in which we live and operate. Specific to our industry, we are focused on the following opportunities related to climate change and sustainability:

Reducing the mining industry's carbon footprint by reducing carbon release through the reduction in distances of ore shipments, reduction in the use of explosives and steel during mining and exploration operations. Reducing waste and conserving natural resources in our operational processes, supply chain and throughout our organization

Developing technology that allows mining and construction industries to reduce their carbon footprint by reducing energy consumption and conserving water

Developing technology that significantly improves the safety and health mine workers globally.

Offering sustainable, affordably priced technology for use globally

Helping create happy, healthy communities in part by educating employees, business partners and other stakeholders on environmentally sustainable practices

Complying with all relevant and applicable local, state and federal environmental laws, policies and regulations

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets, copies of which may be obtained from the OTC Markets website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/index.html The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations contained in this release are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors.

