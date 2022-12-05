Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands food processing solutions portfolio with acquisition of Marelec Food Technologies.

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has acquired Marelec Food Technologies ("Marelec"), a leading manufacturer of intelligent portioning and customized weighing and grading solutions headquartered in Nieuwpoort, Belgium. Marelec serves the poultry, meat, seafood and marine sectors, designing and manufacturing innovative turnkey systems that ensure high-quality output and maximum yield for food processors around the world.

"Our new partnership further enhances Duravant's front line position in the growing food processing segment," said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. "Marelec's intense focus on providing outstanding service and continuous innovation has been the foundation of their success, and their legacy of market leadership makes them a perfect addition to the Duravant family."

Recognized globally as a high-tech solutions provider for secondary processing solutions, Marelec has been serving multi-national customers for nearly 40 years. Their team of engineers and food processing experts are driven by a customer-oriented design philosophy. Using innovative technologies, such as portioning software with intelligent cutting algorithms, their systems are built for high speed and precise performance, helping operators maximize yields and quality.

Marelec's expansive capabilities are showcased at their manufacturing hub in Belgium which houses their R&D center and cooled demo room. Marelec has sales and service centers throughout Europe, the United States and Asia, along with a powerhouse network of distributors across six continents and in over 50 countries.

"We are excited to enter our next phase of growth with Duravant and to collaborate with their world-class brands," said Piet Rommelaere, Founder and Executive Chairman of Marelec. "We share a culture of unwavering commitment to customers, and by joining forces, we are able to accelerate our innovation investments, leverage Duravant's extensive service infrastructure, and deliver more solutions to our customers and partners."

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Marelec Food Technologies

Marelec Food Technologies has been active in the food-processing industry since 1983. The company designs and manufactures high-tech portioning, weighing, grading and control systems for the fishing and food industries to optimize the efficiency of manufacturing processes. Its team of enthusiastic engineers and designers is responsible for the development and production of these systems. A network of international sales offices and distributors in over 50 countries is available whenever a MARELEC customer needs advice, rapid delivery, or the best possible local after-sales service. Its systems are delivered across the world, with great attention to the individual requirements of its customers. For more information, visit www.marelec.com.

