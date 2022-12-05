Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-acme-2/.

Following up on ACME Lithium's summer lithium brine discovery at Clayton Valley Nevada, the Company is set to begin its Phase 2 drill program in the next few weeks. Additionally, a winter drill program in Manitoba is in the late stages of planning, permitting and procurement. These key near term catalysts set the stage for growth in 2023.

About ACME Lithium Inc

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Birse, Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

