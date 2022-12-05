Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce that all motions put forth at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on November 22, 2022 have passed. The Company increased the number of directors from three to four and elected Mr. Craig Taylor as the Company's fourth director.

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO and Director of the Company commented, "We would like to welcome Craig to the Board and we believe his mineral exploration experience and knowledge of capital markets will be a great asset to the Company."

Mr. Craig Taylor is currently Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Defense Metals Corp. and has helped advance the project from the exploration stage with the recently completed robust PEA. From 2007 until 2016, he was a director of Advantage Lithium Corp, a TSX-V listed junior exploration company. From April 2012 until April 2016, he was a director of Clear Mountain Resources Corp., a TSX-V listed company, now named Patriot One Technologies Inc. Mr. Taylor has served as director and officer of several other public companies engaged in mineral exploration and development throughout his career.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC with a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring multi-million ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. Through the identification and acquisition of mineral properties with exploration potential, the Company's mission is to target unrecognized value opportunities in assets located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For more information on Nation Gold, please visit www.nationgold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Nation Gold,

Mark Bailey, P.Geo.

CEO, Director

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Darren Tindale

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 376-3567

Email: info@nationgold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146665