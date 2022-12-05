Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in an upcoming virtual event for the investor community titled "Wallbox: Powering up the North American EV Market".

On Monday, December 12th at 11:00am ET, Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America will join George Gianarikas of Canaccord Genuity to discuss Wallbox's opportunity and strategy, the NEVI and Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, and the competitive dynamic in this large and fast growing market.

This event is open to all interested investors. Registration link can be found here, and in the Events and Presentations Section of the Investor Relations website at Investors.wallbox.com. Questions can be sent directly to the company in advance by emailing investors@wallbox.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 110 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,200 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

