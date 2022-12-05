Ori acquires Multy to consolidate its leadership position in intelligent application orchestration across distributed clouds

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ori, a distributed cloud platform, has today announced its acquisition of Multy, an open source provider allowing developers to build infrastructure configurations that can be instantly replicated across any cloud. The acquisition comes a few months after Multy, founded by ex-Google and AWS engineers, completed the London Techstars accelerator programme. The combined offering will accelerate Ori's leadership position in distributed cloud giving their customers new ways of instantly provisioning infrastructure across any cloud.

This follows Ori's continued expansion into the distributed cloud market, a rapidly growing vertical of cloud adoption valued at $2.3b billion in 2021, and expected to reach $17b by 2031 growing at a 22.4% (CAGR) from 2022 to 2031.

To date, Ori has raised a total of $15m in venture funding, and the acquisition signals a growing footprint for Ori in the distributed cloud domain. Ori Global Cloud orchestrates applications by intelligently packaging, deploying and managing them across any infrastructure, from on-premise to public clouds. By abstracting and hiding all the complexities of orchestrating large and sophisticated applications over distributed infrastructures, Ori Global cloud maximises the efficiency of your resources and investments.

"I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Multy and welcome them to the Ori team. Extending the distributed cloud capabilities of our platform is a fantastic way to be closing a successful 2022." said Mahdi Yahya, Co-founder & CEO, Ori. "We see distributed cloud as the next frontier of cloud evolution. As more organisations adopt cloud technologies to better run their business, it's no longer about the individual cloud platforms but more about what sits above and between them, combining them to make them agile and adaptable to the changing business needs. At Ori we are leading the way and delivering a new way for business applications to operate and live in an ever-distributed world."

Headquartered in London, Multy was founded with a mission to help developers run applications that span multiple clouds and not be limited to one. The team has leveraged the power of open source to build an infrastructure capability that can be instantly replicated across any cloud. While many solutions claim to deliver on the promise of being cloud agnostic, Multy is uniquely positioned in its offering of cloud neutral configurations and the ability to create, move and stop workloads instantly eradicating vendor lock-in.

This year, Multy was one of 12 businesses carefully selected in Techstars London's accelerator programme, accessing support from mentorship, training and access to investment funds as they grow their business. To date, Techstars has invested in over 3,000 companies that have a market cap valuation of $75 Billion.

Joao Coelho, Co-founder & CEO, Multy said: "We believe that managing applications with abstraction and orchestration over infinite pools of global infrastructure is more efficient and valuable than using proprietary tools of a single cloud. Joining forces with Ori will fast track our ability to use multiple clouds to meet compliance, performance and latency requirements driven by the needs of our customers."

With Multy, Ori extends its capabilities with the ability to configure new infrastructure on demand in line with business needs. Ori customers and partners will be the first to benefit from increased flexibility to build infrastructure configurations that can be instantly replicated across all the cloud providers seamlessly.

About Ori

Ori simplifies how organisations rapidly introduce and manage applications across distributed clouds by providing a layer of abstraction and orchestration that intelligently puts applications to work and adapts with your business to maximise outcomes.

