AEG's ASCSC Foundation, National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment and Women Helping Women in Entertainment Host Ninth Annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / On Friday, December 2, AEG's ASCSC Foundation held its ninth annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon in Carson, CA, where more than 260 women from the film, television, music, sports and fashion industries gathered for a day of empowerment and discussion.

The event which was presented by Coca-Cola, the Los Angeles Lakers, City National Bank, Corazón and One Hope Wine, was held in conjunction with The Department, National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment and Women Helping Women in Entertainment.

"With this event, we have the opportunity to engage, empower, inspire, and educate so that these women can feel prepared to overcome the challenges they may face as they rise through the ranks of their organizations, "said Tamala Lewis, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park Center Community Affairs and Foundation Senior Director. "It is important for us at AEG to help create a community where all women can feel supported and can come together to uplift one another."

The event included a panel moderated by Pat Shields (Black Dot, LLC) that featured industry executives Elita Adjei (VP, Corporate Communications National Geographic Content), Vanessa Shay (President, Los Angeles Sparks), Olivia V.G. Clarke (Activist Creator & Editor 1# Amazon Bestseller Black Girl, White School) and Jae Requiro (VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion AEG).

The event also recognized Debra L. Lee (Chairman & CEO Emeritus, BET Networks and Chair, Leading Women Defined Foundation) for her outstanding dedication for giving hope and inspiration to others.

AEG's ASCSC Community Foundation a 501c(3) organization was established to provide financial and in-kind support for educational, recreational and social service programs which improve the lives of young people in the Greater Southern California region. The foundation has a particular focus on serving the area immediately surrounding Dignity Health Sports Park, located in the City of Carson. To learn more about ASCSC, please click here.

