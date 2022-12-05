ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|28-Nov-22
|33,229
|€569.5075
|€18,924,164.72
|29-Nov-22
|-
|-
|-
|30-Nov-22
|1,790
|€565.4472
|€1,012,150.49
|01-Dec-22
|10,676
|€577.3838
|€6,164,149.45
|02-Dec-22
|12,326
|€577.7199
|€7,120,975.49
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
