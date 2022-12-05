ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 28-Nov-22 33,229 €569.5075 €18,924,164.72 29-Nov-22 - - - 30-Nov-22 1,790 €565.4472 €1,012,150.49 01-Dec-22 10,676 €577.3838 €6,164,149.45 02-Dec-22 12,326 €577.7199 €7,120,975.49

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

