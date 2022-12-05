Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced KabiCare Nutrition Resources in the United States as part of its KabiCare patient support program. The KabiCare Nutrition Resources program provides support for insurance reimbursement questions including a helpline staffed by experts to provide billing and coding support, insurance support such as benefit investigation, prior authorization and claims appeals. More information about KabiCare Nutrition Resources can be found at kabicare.us.

"Navigating the complexity of health insurance to provide access to critical parenteral nutrition products continues to be a challenge for some patients," said Tom Tsilipetros, senior director, Market Access, at Fresenius Kabi USA. "As a leader in parenteral nutrition, Fresenius Kabi's goal with the KabiCare Nutrition Resources program in the U.S. is to help assure patients receive their care and parenteral nutrition products in as timely a manner, and as seamlessly, as possible."

About KabiCare, a Patient Support Program

Fresenius Kabi created KabiCare, a Patient Support Program, to support patient access to products across numerous therapeutic areas. KabiCare provides a patient-centric approach which includes support and resources for eligible patients, caregivers, and health care providers throughout the treatment journey. For eligible patients, support may include navigating complex insurance processes as well as financial assistance. For additional information, please call 1-833-KABICARE or visit kabicare.us.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

