Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Receives ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

Company's Cloud Lending Platform Adheres to Stringent Data Privacy and Security Standards

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that its cloud lending platform has obtained ISO 27001 certification of its information management system, ensuring that all data privacy and information security activities comply with strict ISO 27001 mandates. The certification was conducted by Schellman Compliance LLC, an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body based in the United States.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization's overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification involves a rigorous methodology that includes the thorough testing and validation of all the technologies and workflows associated with the management, transport, and storage of sensitive personal information and financial data," said Danijela Kovacevic, Inovatec's chief operating officer. "Our clients can be confident that Inovatec's information security practices are well-suited to satisfying their sophisticated needs."

Inovatec's cloud-based technology enables lenders to streamline loan processing, decisioning, and management with intelligent automation that can be configured to meet lenders' needs. The company's systems allow lenders to adjust workflows as needed, helping them to grow their business in a competitive industry, without compromising on data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

