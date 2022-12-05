Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Mayfair Acquisition Corporation (TSXV: MFA.P) ("Mayfair" or the "Company"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that Charles Walensky has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Walensky will also continue in his role as a Director of the Company.

Mayfair also announces that Mr. Arthur Regan has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, but will remain a director, of the Company. Mr. Regan has served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company since its inception and Mayfair is pleased that he is staying on as a director.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, which is available to the public under Mayfair's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company:

Mayfair is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of Policy 2.4 of the TSX-V that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSX-V, until the completion of a "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), Mayfair will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed "Qualifying Transaction".

For further information please contact Robert Suttie, Chief Financial Officer of Mayfair at 612-928-5421.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy these securities in the United States.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146778