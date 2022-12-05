Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Deepcoin has added a football token $FWC to its large list of tokens available for purchase and trading on the most innovative trading platform.

The BEP-20 token was issued by the FWC project on February 10, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network. The purpose of its creation was to create a bridge between football and cryptocurrency and combine so that users can enter the world of crypto football. The token is designed to help holders buy club tickets, book hotels, place bets, and participate in lotteries.

Ownership of $FWC tokens is relinquished and given to the community at the time of creation. This decentralization has allowed $FWC to flourish as a 100% community-driven project with significantly engaged holders and growing rapidly every day. The concept of $FWC being governed entirely by the community has attracted a wide variety of talent to help $FWC grow. Investors will be integrated into the program from a community and development perspective, and because of this, the program has been able to make so much progress in such a short period of time by virtue of its community.

The project has passed a professional audit completed by TechRate. The team is currently integrating blockchain and NFT technology to provide a better collective customer experience. The token was created on BSC.

The team also actively announced their developmental plans, which includes NFT releases as well as the intent to develop metaverse games. A dedicated project team is there is there to continue to promote the project and will also integrate $FWC into the entire ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the official website of the FWC team: https://www.fwctoken.io/.

Deepcoin Exchange is a cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange that provides users with innovative tools and features to help improve decision making. Users can trade more than 150 cryptocurrencies and provide on ramp services in more than 45 currencies. Traders can conduct spot transactions or invest in future contracts through a friendly platform.

