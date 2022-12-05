Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.12.2022 | 18:01
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Dec-2022 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

5 December 2022

The Company announces that it received notification on 5 December 2022 that Ryanne van der Eijk, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,192 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 2 December 2022 at a price of GBP3.895 per share.

For further details, please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
 
 Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
 
 
 Media: 
 
 Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
 
 Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
 
 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
 1 
 
 
 a)      Name                                     Ryanne van der Eijk 
 
        Reason for the notification 
 2 
 
 
                                              Non-Executive Director 
 a)      Position/status 
 
 
                                              Initial notification 
 
 b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
 
 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
 3       monitor 
 
 
 
                                              easyJet plc 
 
 a)      Name 
 
 
 
                                              2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
 
 b)      LEI 
 
 
 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
 4       of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
 
                                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
 
        Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 a) 
        Identification code                             ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
 
                                              Acquisition of shares 
 
 b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
                                                     Volume(s) 
 
                                              Price(s) 
 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                                     10,192 
                                              GBP3.895 
 
 
 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
 d)         -- Aggregated volume                   10,192 
          -- Price 
 
 
                                              GBP3.895 
 
                                              2022-12-02 
 e)      Date of the transaction 
 
 
                                              XLON 
 
 f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 206323 
EQS News ID:  1505509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
