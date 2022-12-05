REC says it has dropped its plans to set up a factory in France due to "various market changes." It wanted to invest €680 million ($716 million) to produce heterojunction solar modules in the town of Hambach.From pv magazine Germany Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC, a unit of ChemChina, has decided to cancel its plans to build a 4 GW heterojunction solar module factory in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, France. About two years ago, REC said it wanted to invest €680 million in the new facility. However, it repeatedly delayed its final investment decision. "At the moment we are not continuing ...

