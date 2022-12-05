The "Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation management system market is expected to grow from $8.21 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The transportation management system market is expected to grow to $17.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

The main components of transportation management systems are solutions and services. Solutions refer to those that are used for assisting in the optimization of the overall supply chain process, resulting in increased profit margins and growth in the transportation industry. These can be deployed through on-premise and cloud. These systems are used in modes of transportation such as roadways, railways, waterways, and airways and by industry verticals that include retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, energy and utilities, the government sector, and other industry verticals.

North America was the largest region in the transportation management system market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in transportation management system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The demand for efficient transportation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the transportation management systems market going forward. Efficient transportation solutions refer to alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles that include improved transportation options and make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users. Demand for efficient transportation solutions compels the transport management systems market to come up with better solutions and services for their customers. For instance, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, an Indian rule-making body, in June 2021, the number of registered motor vehicles per thousand people increased to 225 vehicles 2019, indicating an improvement in the public's accessibility to transportation options and thereby increasing the demand for efficiency of the transportation solutions. With an annual production of over 26.4 million vehicles in 2019, the auto industry is expanding quickly. Therefore, the demand for efficient transportation solutions is driving the transportation management systems market.

Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry are the key trend gaining popularity in the transport management systems market. Major companies operating in the transport management systems market are coming up with new technologies to sustain their position in the transport management systems market. For instance, in February 2022, MercuryGate International Inc., a US-based provider of transportation management system software solutions, launched its new product map with key delivery and intelligence features. This new platform includes embedded analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and has a new graphical user interface that has remediating capabilities from the TMS control tower. MercuryGate customers can meet local, national, and international supply chain requirements by utilizing smart transportation features to get information regarding all shipment data.

The countries covered in the transportation management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

