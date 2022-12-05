DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 17:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Net asset values announced for the Company during November 2022 used the bid price per ordinary share as the basis of calculation. For future announcements calculations will revert to being based on the last price per ordinary share rather than the bid price. The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2022) of GBP53.43m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2022) of GBP35.84m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/12/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 171.90p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (last price) - excluding current period revenue* 167.12p Ordinary share price 176.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.38% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.28p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.12)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 02/12/2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 206328 EQS News ID: 1505543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)