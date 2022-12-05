Anzeige
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 17:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
 
Net asset values announced for the Company during November 2022 used the bid price per ordinary share as the basis of 
calculation. For future announcements calculations will revert to being based on the last price per ordinary share 
rather than the bid price. 
 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2022) of GBP53.43m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/12/2022) of GBP35.84m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/12/2022 was: 
                                             Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (last price) - including unaudited current period revenue*  171.90p 20,850,000.00 
Per Ordinary share (last price) - excluding current period revenue*       167.12p 
Ordinary share price                               176.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                           2.38% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                    121.28p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                                 117.50p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                           (3.12)% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 02/12/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  206328 
EQS News ID:  1505543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
