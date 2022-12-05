Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
Actusnews Wire
05.12.2022 | 19:12
169 Leser
ECONOCOM: Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023

Econocom is pleased to inform the financial community that its financial calendar for the year 2023 is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

EVENTDATE
Annual Results 202214/02/2023, after market close
Annual General Meeting31/03/2023
Q1 2023 Revenue17/04/2023, after market close
Half-Year Results 202325/07/2023, after market close
Q3 2023 Revenue19/10/2023, after market close

Next publication: Annual Results 2022, 14 February 2023 after market close

Next event: Analysts Meeting, 16 February 2023

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
benjamin.pehau@econocom.com
Financial communication agency contact :
info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77522-econocom-pr-financial-calendar-2023-05.12.22.pdf

