ECONOCOM: Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023
Econocom is pleased to inform the financial community that its financial calendar for the year 2023 is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar
|EVENT
|DATE
|Annual Results 2022
|14/02/2023, after market close
|Annual General Meeting
|31/03/2023
|Q1 2023 Revenue
|17/04/2023, after market close
|Half-Year Results 2023
|25/07/2023, after market close
|Q3 2023 Revenue
|19/10/2023, after market close
Next publication: Annual Results 2022, 14 February 2023 after market close
Next event: Analysts Meeting, 16 February 2023
