Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

5 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 376.0916 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 377.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 374.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,041,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,049,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 914 375.00 08:39:08 00062524729TRLO0 LSE 1340 375.00 08:39:08 00062524730TRLO0 LSE 2805 374.50 08:39:10 00062524731TRLO0 LSE 31 374.50 08:39:10 00062524732TRLO0 LSE 2369 374.50 08:39:10 00062524733TRLO0 LSE 633 374.50 09:00:18 00062525263TRLO0 LSE 400 374.50 09:00:18 00062525264TRLO0 LSE 1039 374.50 09:08:28 00062525582TRLO0 LSE 1836 375.00 09:30:44 00062526273TRLO0 LSE 430 375.00 10:10:06 00062527526TRLO0 LSE 79 375.50 10:11:05 00062527540TRLO0 LSE 18 376.00 10:12:35 00062527571TRLO0 LSE 862 376.00 10:12:35 00062527572TRLO0 LSE 425 376.00 10:12:35 00062527573TRLO0 LSE 24 376.50 10:13:53 00062527598TRLO0 LSE 499 376.50 10:15:01 00062527637TRLO0 LSE 1399 376.50 10:15:01 00062527638TRLO0 LSE 1960 376.00 10:23:46 00062527963TRLO0 LSE 246 376.00 10:23:46 00062527964TRLO0 LSE 2 376.00 10:58:46 00062529850TRLO0 LSE 1000 376.00 10:58:46 00062529851TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 10:58:46 00062529852TRLO0 LSE 411 376.00 10:58:46 00062529853TRLO0 LSE 1022 376.00 11:21:12 00062530592TRLO0 LSE 51 376.00 11:21:12 00062530593TRLO0 LSE 499 376.00 11:22:10 00062530621TRLO0 LSE 594 376.00 11:22:10 00062530622TRLO0 LSE 1392 377.50 11:33:07 00062530858TRLO0 LSE 30 377.50 11:33:07 00062530859TRLO0 LSE 15 377.50 11:33:07 00062530860TRLO0 LSE 379 377.50 11:33:07 00062530861TRLO0 LSE 1831 377.00 11:40:29 00062531048TRLO0 LSE 268 377.00 11:40:29 00062531049TRLO0 LSE 2136 377.00 11:40:29 00062531050TRLO0 LSE 411 376.50 12:17:26 00062532006TRLO0 LSE 1384 376.50 12:17:26 00062532007TRLO0 LSE 30 376.50 12:17:26 00062532008TRLO0 LSE 1995 376.50 12:17:26 00062532009TRLO0 LSE 710 376.50 12:48:02 00062532782TRLO0 LSE 1510 376.50 13:01:48 00062533196TRLO0 LSE 867 376.50 13:01:48 00062533197TRLO0 LSE 519 376.50 13:01:48 00062533198TRLO0 LSE 965 376.50 13:01:48 00062533199TRLO0 LSE 400 376.50 13:01:48 00062533200TRLO0 LSE 455 376.50 13:01:57 00062533202TRLO0 LSE 84 376.50 13:01:57 00062533203TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:50:17 00062534798TRLO0 LSE 523 376.50 13:50:17 00062534799TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:50:17 00062534800TRLO0 LSE 355 376.50 13:50:17 00062534801TRLO0 LSE 500 376.50 13:50:39 00062534811TRLO0 LSE 1370 376.50 13:50:39 00062534812TRLO0 LSE 851 376.50 13:50:47 00062534814TRLO0 LSE 1422 376.50 13:50:47 00062534815TRLO0 LSE 96 376.50 13:50:47 00062534816TRLO0 LSE 539 376.50 14:00:47 00062535176TRLO0 LSE 1260 376.50 14:00:47 00062535177TRLO0 LSE 52 376.50 14:00:47 00062535178TRLO0 LSE 64 376.50 14:00:47 00062535179TRLO0 LSE 159 376.00 14:10:40 00062535480TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 14:10:40 00062535481TRLO0 LSE 1000 376.00 14:10:40 00062535482TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 14:10:40 00062535483TRLO0 LSE 21 376.00 14:10:40 00062535484TRLO0 LSE 525 376.00 14:29:50 00062536154TRLO0 LSE 606 376.00 14:29:50 00062536155TRLO0 LSE 88 376.00 14:29:50 00062536156TRLO0 LSE 123 376.00 14:29:50 00062536157TRLO0 LSE 104 376.00 14:29:50 00062536158TRLO0 LSE 309 376.00 14:29:50 00062536159TRLO0 LSE 525 376.00 14:29:50 00062536160TRLO0 LSE 274 376.00 14:29:50 00062536161TRLO0 LSE 2 376.00 14:29:50 00062536162TRLO0 LSE 1 376.00 14:29:55 00062536172TRLO0 LSE 1 376.00 14:29:59 00062536173TRLO0 LSE 2 376.00 14:30:04 00062536215TRLO0 LSE 172 376.00 14:54:29 00062537555TRLO0 LSE 493 376.00 14:54:29 00062537556TRLO0 LSE 330 376.00 14:55:52 00062537623TRLO0 LSE 346 376.00 14:55:52 00062537624TRLO0 LSE 547 376.00 14:55:52 00062537625TRLO0 LSE 290 376.00 14:55:56 00062537638TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 15:00:00 00062537821TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 15:00:00 00062537822TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 15:00:00 00062537823TRLO0 LSE 446 376.00 15:00:00 00062537825TRLO0 LSE 561 376.00 15:00:00 00062537872TRLO0 LSE 636 376.00 15:00:00 00062537873TRLO0 LSE 255 376.00 15:01:10 00062538043TRLO0 LSE 499 376.50 15:11:03 00062538494TRLO0 LSE 351 376.50 15:11:03 00062538495TRLO0 LSE 525 376.50 15:11:03 00062538496TRLO0 LSE 666 376.50 15:11:03 00062538497TRLO0 LSE 120 376.50 15:11:03 00062538498TRLO0 LSE 10 376.00 15:11:19 00062538518TRLO0 LSE 1839 376.00 15:20:29 00062538871TRLO0 LSE 279 376.00 15:20:29 00062538872TRLO0 LSE 323 376.00 15:20:29 00062538873TRLO0 LSE 10 376.00 15:20:29 00062538874TRLO0 LSE 115 376.00 15:20:29 00062538875TRLO0 LSE 1242 376.00 15:31:16 00062539586TRLO0 LSE 1877 376.00 15:31:16 00062539587TRLO0 LSE 915 376.00 15:31:16 00062539588TRLO0 LSE 77 376.00 15:31:16 00062539589TRLO0 LSE 1107 376.00 15:31:16 00062539590TRLO0 LSE 374 375.50 15:38:22 00062539903TRLO0 LSE 528 375.50 15:38:53 00062539915TRLO0 LSE 235 375.50 15:39:21 00062539928TRLO0 LSE 256 375.50 15:51:01 00062540509TRLO0 LSE 304 375.50 15:53:24 00062540578TRLO0 LSE 235 375.50 15:55:01 00062540618TRLO0 LSE 1137 376.50 16:05:59 00062541492TRLO0 LSE 257 376.50 16:14:22 00062542008TRLO0 LSE 243 376.50 16:15:02 00062542059TRLO0 LSE 85 376.50 16:16:02 00062542092TRLO0 LSE 246 376.50 16:16:42 00062542126TRLO0 LSE 1934 376.50 16:17:30 00062542219TRLO0 LSE 55 376.50 16:17:30 00062542220TRLO0 LSE 76 376.50 16:17:41 00062542230TRLO0 LSE 45 376.50 16:17:42 00062542232TRLO0 LSE 235 376.50 16:18:22 00062542278TRLO0 LSE 53 376.50 16:19:21 00062542344TRLO0 LSE 49 376.50 16:19:22 00062542345TRLO0 LSE 590 376.50 16:20:01 00062542402TRLO0 LSE 1695 376.50 16:20:01 00062542403TRLO0 LSE 722 376.50 16:20:01 00062542404TRLO0 LSE 278 376.50 16:20:01 00062542405TRLO0 LSE 493 376.50 16:20:01 00062542406TRLO0 LSE 273 376.50 16:20:01 00062542407TRLO0 LSE 255 376.50 16:20:01 00062542408TRLO0 LSE 298 376.50 16:20:01 00062542409TRLO0 LSE 44 376.50 16:20:01 00062542410TRLO0 LSE 117 376.50 16:20:01 00062542411TRLO0 LSE 330 376.50 16:20:01 00062542412TRLO0 LSE 1765 376.50 16:20:01 00062542413TRLO0 LSE 421 376.50 16:20:01 00062542414TRLO0 LSE 473 376.50 16:20:01 00062542415TRLO0 LSE 827 376.00 16:20:01 00062542416TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com