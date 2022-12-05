Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
05.12.22
08:23 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,040
-0,92 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,50020:42
PR Newswire
05.12.2022 | 19:40
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 376.0916 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 377.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 374.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,041,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,049,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
914375.00 08:39:0800062524729TRLO0LSE
1340375.00 08:39:0800062524730TRLO0LSE
2805374.50 08:39:1000062524731TRLO0LSE
31374.50 08:39:1000062524732TRLO0LSE
2369374.50 08:39:1000062524733TRLO0LSE
633374.50 09:00:1800062525263TRLO0LSE
400374.50 09:00:1800062525264TRLO0LSE
1039374.50 09:08:2800062525582TRLO0LSE
1836375.00 09:30:4400062526273TRLO0LSE
430375.00 10:10:0600062527526TRLO0LSE
79375.50 10:11:0500062527540TRLO0LSE
18376.00 10:12:3500062527571TRLO0LSE
862376.00 10:12:3500062527572TRLO0LSE
425376.00 10:12:3500062527573TRLO0LSE
24376.50 10:13:5300062527598TRLO0LSE
499376.50 10:15:0100062527637TRLO0LSE
1399376.50 10:15:0100062527638TRLO0LSE
1960376.00 10:23:4600062527963TRLO0LSE
246376.00 10:23:4600062527964TRLO0LSE
2376.00 10:58:4600062529850TRLO0LSE
1000376.00 10:58:4600062529851TRLO0LSE
500376.00 10:58:4600062529852TRLO0LSE
411376.00 10:58:4600062529853TRLO0LSE
1022376.00 11:21:1200062530592TRLO0LSE
51376.00 11:21:1200062530593TRLO0LSE
499376.00 11:22:1000062530621TRLO0LSE
594376.00 11:22:1000062530622TRLO0LSE
1392377.50 11:33:0700062530858TRLO0LSE
30377.50 11:33:0700062530859TRLO0LSE
15377.50 11:33:0700062530860TRLO0LSE
379377.50 11:33:0700062530861TRLO0LSE
1831377.00 11:40:2900062531048TRLO0LSE
268377.00 11:40:2900062531049TRLO0LSE
2136377.00 11:40:2900062531050TRLO0LSE
411376.50 12:17:2600062532006TRLO0LSE
1384376.50 12:17:2600062532007TRLO0LSE
30376.50 12:17:2600062532008TRLO0LSE
1995376.50 12:17:2600062532009TRLO0LSE
710376.50 12:48:0200062532782TRLO0LSE
1510376.50 13:01:4800062533196TRLO0LSE
867376.50 13:01:4800062533197TRLO0LSE
519376.50 13:01:4800062533198TRLO0LSE
965376.50 13:01:4800062533199TRLO0LSE
400376.50 13:01:4800062533200TRLO0LSE
455376.50 13:01:5700062533202TRLO0LSE
84376.50 13:01:5700062533203TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:50:1700062534798TRLO0LSE
523376.50 13:50:1700062534799TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:50:1700062534800TRLO0LSE
355376.50 13:50:1700062534801TRLO0LSE
500376.50 13:50:3900062534811TRLO0LSE
1370376.50 13:50:3900062534812TRLO0LSE
851376.50 13:50:4700062534814TRLO0LSE
1422376.50 13:50:4700062534815TRLO0LSE
96376.50 13:50:4700062534816TRLO0LSE
539376.50 14:00:4700062535176TRLO0LSE
1260376.50 14:00:4700062535177TRLO0LSE
52376.50 14:00:4700062535178TRLO0LSE
64376.50 14:00:4700062535179TRLO0LSE
159376.00 14:10:4000062535480TRLO0LSE
500376.00 14:10:4000062535481TRLO0LSE
1000376.00 14:10:4000062535482TRLO0LSE
500376.00 14:10:4000062535483TRLO0LSE
21376.00 14:10:4000062535484TRLO0LSE
525376.00 14:29:5000062536154TRLO0LSE
606376.00 14:29:5000062536155TRLO0LSE
88376.00 14:29:5000062536156TRLO0LSE
123376.00 14:29:5000062536157TRLO0LSE
104376.00 14:29:5000062536158TRLO0LSE
309376.00 14:29:5000062536159TRLO0LSE
525376.00 14:29:5000062536160TRLO0LSE
274376.00 14:29:5000062536161TRLO0LSE
2376.00 14:29:5000062536162TRLO0LSE
1376.00 14:29:5500062536172TRLO0LSE
1376.00 14:29:5900062536173TRLO0LSE
2376.00 14:30:0400062536215TRLO0LSE
172376.00 14:54:2900062537555TRLO0LSE
493376.00 14:54:2900062537556TRLO0LSE
330376.00 14:55:5200062537623TRLO0LSE
346376.00 14:55:5200062537624TRLO0LSE
547376.00 14:55:5200062537625TRLO0LSE
290376.00 14:55:5600062537638TRLO0LSE
500376.00 15:00:0000062537821TRLO0LSE
500376.00 15:00:0000062537822TRLO0LSE
500376.00 15:00:0000062537823TRLO0LSE
446376.00 15:00:0000062537825TRLO0LSE
561376.00 15:00:0000062537872TRLO0LSE
636376.00 15:00:0000062537873TRLO0LSE
255376.00 15:01:1000062538043TRLO0LSE
499376.50 15:11:0300062538494TRLO0LSE
351376.50 15:11:0300062538495TRLO0LSE
525376.50 15:11:0300062538496TRLO0LSE
666376.50 15:11:0300062538497TRLO0LSE
120376.50 15:11:0300062538498TRLO0LSE
10376.00 15:11:1900062538518TRLO0LSE
1839376.00 15:20:2900062538871TRLO0LSE
279376.00 15:20:2900062538872TRLO0LSE
323376.00 15:20:2900062538873TRLO0LSE
10376.00 15:20:2900062538874TRLO0LSE
115376.00 15:20:2900062538875TRLO0LSE
1242376.00 15:31:1600062539586TRLO0LSE
1877376.00 15:31:1600062539587TRLO0LSE
915376.00 15:31:1600062539588TRLO0LSE
77376.00 15:31:1600062539589TRLO0LSE
1107376.00 15:31:1600062539590TRLO0LSE
374375.50 15:38:2200062539903TRLO0LSE
528375.50 15:38:5300062539915TRLO0LSE
235375.50 15:39:2100062539928TRLO0LSE
256375.50 15:51:0100062540509TRLO0LSE
304375.50 15:53:2400062540578TRLO0LSE
235375.50 15:55:0100062540618TRLO0LSE
1137376.50 16:05:5900062541492TRLO0LSE
257376.50 16:14:2200062542008TRLO0LSE
243376.50 16:15:0200062542059TRLO0LSE
85376.50 16:16:0200062542092TRLO0LSE
246376.50 16:16:4200062542126TRLO0LSE
1934376.50 16:17:3000062542219TRLO0LSE
55376.50 16:17:3000062542220TRLO0LSE
76376.50 16:17:4100062542230TRLO0LSE
45376.50 16:17:4200062542232TRLO0LSE
235376.50 16:18:2200062542278TRLO0LSE
53376.50 16:19:2100062542344TRLO0LSE
49376.50 16:19:2200062542345TRLO0LSE
590376.50 16:20:0100062542402TRLO0LSE
1695376.50 16:20:0100062542403TRLO0LSE
722376.50 16:20:0100062542404TRLO0LSE
278376.50 16:20:0100062542405TRLO0LSE
493376.50 16:20:0100062542406TRLO0LSE
273376.50 16:20:0100062542407TRLO0LSE
255376.50 16:20:0100062542408TRLO0LSE
298376.50 16:20:0100062542409TRLO0LSE
44376.50 16:20:0100062542410TRLO0LSE
117376.50 16:20:0100062542411TRLO0LSE
330376.50 16:20:0100062542412TRLO0LSE
1765376.50 16:20:0100062542413TRLO0LSE
421376.50 16:20:0100062542414TRLO0LSE
473376.50 16:20:0100062542415TRLO0LSE
827376.00 16:20:0100062542416TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.