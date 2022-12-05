Anzeige
05.12.2022
Microtech Computer Services, LLC: Local IT Experts Named as Official Speakers for Small Business Tech Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Brian Butterfield and Todd Cummings, Managing Directors and founders of Microtech Computer Services, LLC, an IT services company serving small business owners in Florida, have been chosen to be featured presenters of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Florida businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O'Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

"We specialize in working with small businesses in Florida to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works," said Todd Cummings, Managing Director for Microtech. "Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn't hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats and complies with industry and insurance regulations."

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/florida or call 954-327-1001 and let them know you'd like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Microtech Computer Services, LLC

Founded in 1996, Microtech Computer Services is a complete technology solution provider with an expertise in cybersecurity. We are committed to making sure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service in Florida. Our custom service packages deliver what you need and want without overstepping the boundaries of your budget. And our virtual CSO services help to free existing IT staff to manage the day-to-day needs of your company while we focus 100% on keeping you secure and compliant. For more information visit www.micro-tech.com or email info@micro-tech.com.

