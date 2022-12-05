In addition, Apromore establishes partnership with Salesforce to optimize opportunities for sales and service processes

Apromore, a leading provider of value-driven process mining software, today announced its Series B funding round of USD $10.3 million (AUD $15.8 million) with investment from Salesforce and GBTEC, a Main Capital Partners backed company. In addition to the investment, Apromore has established a partnership with Salesforce to provide transparent connectivity between Salesforce Clouds and the Apromore process mining platform, leveraging MuleSoft technology. The combined solution enables organizations to seamlessly uncover friction points, bottlenecks, and optimization opportunities in their sales and service processes.

The Series B round will enable Apromore to expand its product capabilities and connectivity options to meet the growing demand for best-of-breed process mining solutions from financial services, telecom, and other service-oriented businesses. Additionally, the investment will allow Apromore to further develop its geographic presence and extend its product portfolio into the field of prescriptive process analytics and AI-augmented process optimization.

Using the Apromore connector, available in Anypoint Exchange, business stakeholders can uncover the actual paths and performance of their lead-to-quote or incident management processes running in Salesforce Sales Cloud or Service Cloud respectively. Apromore also surfaces customer pain points, reasons for delays and Service-Level-Agreement (SLA) violations, breaches of business policies, and other improvement opportunities.

"For businesses to keep up with increasing customer and employee demands, accelerated digital transformation is critical. Salesforce Flow is an end-to-end automation platform, powered by MuleSoft, that can bring automation to any system or data source, anywhere," said Liam Doyle, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automation, MuleSoft. "This partnership allows our mutual customers to map and analyze business processes orchestrated by Salesforce and uncover opportunities to drive business agility and efficient growth through automation."

Process mining enables rapid, objective process discovery at scale, allowing users to analyze business processes and pinpoint areas of friction, inefficiency, and non-compliance. Apromore further empowers businesses with the ability to simulate the impact of changes, avoiding costly missteps in operational excellence, transformation, or operating model changes.

"As businesses look for solutions to improve profitability, customer experience, and efficient delivery to combat rising costs, process mining is providing a competitive advantage of increased agility against ongoing economic disruption," said Marcello La Rosa, Apromore CEO and Professor at the University of Melbourne. "Combined with the investment, the partnership with Salesforce validates the need for process mining solutions that are system-neutral and can be quickly deployed to empower citizen process experts."

MuleSoft customers can learn more about the Apromore MuleSoft Process Mining Connector by visiting MuleSoft Anypoint Exchange.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: https://www.salesforce.com.

About GBTEC

GBTEC is a Business Process Management and IT Management expert. The company successfully combines consulting and software development under one roof. With GBTEC's BPM solution "BIC" it offers an innovative, fully extended, powerful BPM-suite for process and IT-system optimization. Organizations from different sectors, such as Fortune 500 companies, larger medium-sized enterprises as well as public authorities rely on GBTEC's BPM solution "BIC". To learn more, visit: https://www.gbtec.com.

About Apromore

By providing an easy-to-use, fast-to-deploy process mining solution, Apromore enables business teams to quickly visualize and analyze their business processes to unlock value in existing processes or identify strategies for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore's mission is to help organizations maximize value from their business processes by leveraging the full potential of process mining. For more information, please visit https://www.apromore.com.

Salesforce and MuleSoft are registered trademarks of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005234/en/

Contacts:

Tamarie Ellis

Global Marketing Director

Apromore

tamarie.ellis@apromore.com