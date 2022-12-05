New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Cytus Finance, a BridgeFi Protocol making sustainable yields possible with Real World Assets, is proud to announce its participation in Benzinga's very first Future of Crypto Conference.

Scarlet Chen, CEO, will be speaking at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Members of the Cytus Finance will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Register here for Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference which will take place December 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

"As an investor and builder, myself, I know how important it is to be aware of where the opportunities lie," said Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick. "The Future of Crypto conference will enable me, alongside the brightest minds in this emerging industry, to convene and talk big ideas, opportunities and threats, as well as create relationships."

About Cytus Finance

Cytus is a bridge infrastructure between DeFi and TradFi to bring arbitrage opportunities to both worlds. Since June 2022, Cytus has been focusing on channeling high and sustainable yield in Real World Finance to DeFi by bringing US Treasury Bill and Real Estate Debt on-chain.

About The Future of Crypto

In a 1-day Marathon at New York City's Pier Sixty, Benzinga is hosting a conference that will dive into various industries crypto is impacting. Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of over forty of the biggest thought leaders, builders, and financiers.

For further information:

Fred Yen

VP of Marketing

858-707-5878

itsfred@robinland.io