New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC) is pleased to offer its proprietary, patented At-Home Fertility Boost Kit, called "Aphrodite," which allows patients struggling with infertility to grow additional ovarian follicles (i.e., more eggs released) at home before having intercourse or before IVF. Follicles are fluid-filled sacs within the ovaries that secrete hormones, and each follicle has the potential to release one egg to be fertilized.





Aphrodite for "intercourse" at home. The kit is mailed to the patient's house anywhere in the world, then she uses it as written in the simple instructions included in the kit. Using Aphrodite at home will significantly increase the chances of natural pregnancy by increasing the number of eggs released per month and by helping the couple get the best timing for intercourse via triggering ovulation.

Aphrodite for at home "IVF". Similar to Mini or Gentle IVF, the "Aphrodite" is a kit that includes all the necessary medications needed for ovarian stimulation, ovulation suppression, and oocyte maturation trigger. The kit includes ZERO injections, but rather provides patients with oral pills (clomid and letrozole, and Elagolix), and a nasal spray, the combination are all in one kit patented by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Patients can simply take the medications as directed without office visits or blood draws or ultrasounds. The kit is mailed to the patient's house wherever she lives worldwide.

"Aphrodite IVF" involves a simple 3-step process.

First, the patient has a video or phone consultation with an RFC doctor.

Second (optional), the patient visits a local lab for blood draw and ultrasound.

Lastly, RFC receives those results in order to direct the patient as to which medications to take, how much, and when to come for the egg collection.

History and background of Aphrodite. This new At-Home option is based upon the success of RFC's At-Home IVF Kit, created by the medical director and fertility expert Dr. Zaher Merhi, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Merhi invented and patented the At-Home IVF option for patients seeking the clinic's award-winning protocols but looking for virtual services due to distance or health concerns.

This proprietary At-Home option, "Aphrodite," was created based on extensive research performed by RFC medical director and founder Dr. Zaher Merhi, a fertility specialist and researcher with over 20 years' experience in the fertility field. He performed a study to assess the outcome of using telemedicine with an At-Home in vitro fertilization (IVF) kit. During the study, patients received oocyte (egg) retrieval on the 14th day of the treatment cycle, and Dr. Merhi and his team found that the At-Home kit worked as good as the conventional IVF: all patients had appropriate ovarian stimulation response with an increased number of mature follicles, and adequate pregnancy rates.

"During the pandemic, and if such a thing were to ever happen again, egg and embryo freezing can be performed without frequent monitoring, and without injectable medications, using this At-Home treatment kit, Aphrodite," says Dr. Merhi. "This is key for patients with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR), or older women, for whom treatment is highly time-sensitive."

Aphrodite can be used for 1) doing timed intercourse at home, or 2) used for IVF. For the latter option, Aphrodite Kit allows ovarian stimulation after which the patient visits (only once) one of the 5 RFC clinic locations for egg collection day and IVF. "We have typically only offered the At-Home kit for those receiving egg retrieval afterwards," says Dr. Merhi. "However, due to patients' demand, and the fact that we've seen increased numbers of eggs with patients using the kit, we're offering it as a fertility booster without egg retrieval now."

"The success of our Aphrodite is based upon several factors," says Dr. Merhi. "Most importantly, it works, as we saw in our studies. It's also far less expensive than most fertility treatments, as it avoids the costly injections that most people are fearful of. It's also much more convenient than going through multiple office visits. Our patients are saving time and money, and still receiving the desired results … babies."

Rejuvenating Fertility Clinic is New York and Connecticut's first IVF Center to offer non-conventional, holistic, and organic fertility methods. The clinic is currently accepting patients and offers a variety of IVF options, egg donation and surrogacy, and other fertility treatments such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation.

