Forever Living Products International, LLC: Aloe Vera of America Receives Award for Environmental Health Efforts

For the eighth consecutive year, the aloe vera product manufacturer and distributor was given the Blue Thumb Award

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Vera of America, Inc. the Dallas-based manufacturer and distributor of Forever Living's aloe vera-based products to over 160 countries, recently received the Blue Thumb Award for its continued commitment to environmental compliance.





Issued by the City of Dallas, this award is based on Aloe Vera of America's annual compliance performance and best management practices for natural resource conservation.?This is Aloe Vera of America's eighth consecutive year to win a Blue Thumb Award.

The Blue Thumb Award is a prestigious honor given to organizations that meet all local and federal pretreatment requirements for reporting, monitoring and manufacturing of wastewater. It is based on regulatory compliance for all permit limits when the City of Dallas performs its testing on wastewater discharge quality. To achieve this discharge quality, Aloe Vera of America treats its facility's production water discharge - eliminating any possible pollutants through chemical processes - before it is sent back out to the City of Dallas wastewater system.

Aloe Vera of America's facility has three wastewater sampling points from which samples are taken, unannounced, twice per month. During the sampling, the City of Dallas tests for pollutants including oil, grease, heavy metals and surfactants as well as PH level, temperature, chemical oxygen demand, and biochemical oxygen demand. To qualify for the Blue Thumb Award, Aloe Vera of America had to achieve 24 perfect water sampling results during one calendar year and pass two yearly inspections with perfect scores. To date, Aloe Vera of America has achieved 192 consecutive perfect wastewater sampling results and 16 perfect inspections.

"Our main goal is to ensure that all Forever businesses comply with all federal, state and city environmental and occupational safety regulations, standards, and mandates," says Rafael Hernandez, Forever Living's Corporate Director of Environmental & Occupational Safety and Health.

As part of this commitment, in June 2022, Aloe Vera of America passed the required audits to achieve the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) water efficiency management system and energy efficiency management system certifications. These new certifications will add to the company's other ISO certifications of quality, environmental, occupational safety, and laboratory competence.

"A key element of the ISO certifications and the Blue Thumb Award is the continuous improvement," Hernandez says. "Just because we achieved these does not mean our work is done; on the contrary, achieving it is just the beginning. We will continue to improve our procedures and implement new initiatives and technology to ensure our corporate commitment with the environment."

ABOUT ALOE VERA OF AMERICA

Part of Forever Living Products International, Aloe Vera of America manufactures and distributes Forever Living products to over 160 countries. Forever Living's aloe vera is carefully grown and cultivated in Mission, TX and the Dominican Republic before arriving at Aloe Vera of America, where it is formulated into high-quality health, wellness and beauty products.

ABOUT FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL

Forever Living Products International is a direct sales health and beauty company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, the multi-billion-dollar company has grown to have presence in over 160 countries, and it is the largest grower, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products. The vertically integrated company owns and operates its own aloe fields, manufacturing facilities, research and development, quality control laboratories, and distribution channels.





