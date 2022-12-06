It is fragrance, it's also history, the philosophy of A La Lune London

An international and interdisciplinary collaboration between trailblazing fashion elites hailing from various industries has led to the birth of A La Lune (https://www.alalune.co.uk), a niche, avant-garde luxury perfume brand based in the city of London. By gathering some of the most splendid natural ingredients from across the globe, including some which have never been used before in fragrance manufacturing, A La Lune pushes the envelope to create new, ground-breaking olfactory experiences. As well as liquid and solid perfumes, A La Lune also expertly crafts aromatic and inviting scented candles and reed diffusers.

To luxuriate in a sailing yacht, drifting with purposeful aimlessness atop the Tyrrhenian Sea, is precisely the experience that A La Lune's L'Acqua di Vita, inspired by the mythical Fountain of Youth, attempts to recreate. Its summery blend of sea salt and citrus evokes the sensuality, restfulness, and revitalisation of a long sojourn on the Amalfi Coast accompanied by the glistening ocean, the radiant sun, and the tender caress of white sand.

Inspired by the Five Tibetan Rites, Moonlight Cypress' musky and empowering fragrance is symbolic of feeling grounded and at peace. As though peering into a snow globe, one can view a forest biome by gazing into the hypnotic flame of the lit candle, which cooperates alongside mossy wood notes to facilitate reaching enlightenment and transcending to a higher plane.

Frankincense and myrrh operate in harmony in A La Lune's Jerusalem to transport those enveloped in this holy aroma to the city that has over seventy different names. Experience a land flowing with milk and honey with ingredients carrying memory enhancing properties.

A faint kiss of frost coating the ivory petals of white roses in the peaks of the mountains of Yunnan in China. A La Lune's Rime on Roses combines the innocent naivety of the white rose's unpigmented crown with the daring sting of its thorns. Additionally, a light hint of moss adds an unexpected depth to the fragrance.

Physical, bodily, and sensual experiences from all over the world can be realised through the alchemy of scent. Fostering multiculturalism and pluralism, the very ethos of A La Lune, makes for the recreation of not only blissful aromas, but the revered emulation of pieces of hidden history.

