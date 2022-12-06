Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
05.12.22
21:28 Uhr
2,846 Euro
+0,010
+0,35 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,86007:26
2,8202,85005.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2022 | 07:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives order from REV LNG for Mobile Pipeline modules as demand to deliver Renewable Natural Gas continues to grow

6 December 2022: Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received a new order for TITAN 53 Mobile Pipeline modules from REV LNG, a leading full-service mobile energy supply and project development company. The modules will be used to transport and deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) from multiple sites within the US.

This order represents an estimated value of USD 16.2 million (approx. NOK 158 million).

"To meet aggressive greenhouse gas reduction targets, our customers continue to expand their energy portfolios through the use of RNG as the solution to fight climate change," said David Kailbourne, President of REV LNG. "We continue to invest in Hexagon Agility's high-capacity TITAN 53 modules because their proven reliability has allowed us to rapidly expand our RNG portfolio to support customer demand."

"RNG is the only carbon negative energy source and is key to reducing harmful methane emissions," said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility. "We applaud REV LNG for its ongoing expansion into the market and look forward to continuing to support their efforts."


About the market
RNG results in significant reductions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when compared to other clean energy solutions available today. Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline modules enable the capture and collection of RNG from farms not located near natural gas infrastructure. In North America, RNG is supported by abundant natural gas pipeline infrastructure which allows for immediate use today, and for decades to come. Hexagon Agility is enabling the adoption of RNG to cost effectively combat climate change.


Timing
Deliveries of the Mobile Pipeline modules are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2023.



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



About REV LNG
REV LNG is a full-service supplier of liquid natural gas.


About Hexagon Agility
Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings includeand follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.comand follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.