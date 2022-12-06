Kurita Water Industries LTD: Kurita Water & Environment Events: Kurita Group will hold global "Kurita Water & Environment Events" around the world between November 2022 and March 2023

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurita Water & Environment Events are global, online events organized by the Kurita Group, Japan's leading company for water treatment. The company was founded more than 70 years ago and operates in more than 100 countries. The Kurita Group aims to create a sustainable society by globally rolling out solutions that draw upon our products, technologies, and services related to water treatment chemicals, facilities, and maintenance.





This event introduces Kurita group's solutions that address water resource problems and contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and waste.

Schedule of global events

South America (22-23 nd November)

(22-23 November) China (23-25 November)

(23-25 November) ASEAN (7-9 December)

Europe / Middle East (25 th January): Under preparation

/ (25 January): Under preparation Japan (1-3 February): Under preparation

(1-3 February): Under preparation South Korea (22 nd February): Under preparation

(22 February): Under preparation North America (22nd March): Under preparation

Examples of Kurita Group's Solutions

Dropwise Condensation Technology



This technology will improve heat transfer of steam heat exchanger by up to 30%.

Dropwise Condensation Technology - KURITA DW - YouTube



Examples are below of benefits from applying this technology in steam piping(line) at the front-end of heat exchangers. Paper mill, paper-making process, dryer: Steam savings of 5%. (CO2 emission reduction 800 t/year)

Paper mill, paper-making process, dryer: 3% productivity improvement

Chemical plant, ammonia recovery process, reboiler: Steam savings of 2%.

Rubber glove factory, drying process, air heater: Steam savings of 3%. (CO2 emission reduction 140 t/year)



Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Treatment Solutions



Kurita's solutions will determine the right chemistries to maximize performance in new or existing systems and extend membrane life.

Kurita's Water Recovery Solution Helps Reduce Water Use - YouTube



Examples are below of benefits of applying this solution. Natural gas and oil energy company: Water savings of 1,260 m 3 /year and energy savings of 11.5 t-CO2 eq..

/year and energy savings of 11.5 t-CO2 eq.. Printed board for automobile manufacturing: Water savings of 310,000 m 3/year.

Contact details

Name of person in charge: IPPEI TANAKA

Name of organization: Kurita Water Industries LTD., Section? Marketing Department? Marketing Group Innovation Division

Address: Nakano Central Park East, 4-10-1 Nakano Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0001 Japan

Email: kwi_global_inquiry@kurita-water.com

Tel: +81 (0)3-6743-5000

About the Kurita Group

Aiming for "A creator of unique value to the solution of water and environment"

Kurita at a Glance | The Kurita Group - Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Ever since the founding in 1949, the Kurita Group has engaged in business in water and the environment to realize our corporate philosophy to "Study the properties of water, master them, and create an environment in which nature and humanity are in harmony."

The Kurita Group has positioned corporate society responsibility (CSR) at the core of management strategy. We aspire to create unprecedented "new value" by positioning "solving water resource issues," "sustainable use of energy," "waste reduction," and "progress in production technologies in industries" as social issues that we should address and by identifying the essence of the value that is required.

