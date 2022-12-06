Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851119 ISIN: JP3270000007 Ticker-Symbol: KWI 
Tradegate
05.12.22
20:06 Uhr
40,580 Euro
+0,120
+0,30 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,36041,22009:00
40,34041,14009:00
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 07:45
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kurita Water Industries LTD: Kurita Water & Environment Events: Kurita Group will hold global "Kurita Water & Environment Events" around the world between November 2022 and March 2023

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurita Water & Environment Events are global, online events organized by the Kurita Group, Japan's leading company for water treatment. The company was founded more than 70 years ago and operates in more than 100 countries. The Kurita Group aims to create a sustainable society by globally rolling out solutions that draw upon our products, technologies, and services related to water treatment chemicals, facilities, and maintenance.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.