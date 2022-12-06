Thales, a worldwide expert in border and travel management, launches a new multimodal biometric solution that simplifies authorities' processes and user experiences at borders.

Integrating iris and face recognition, this innovative Pod offers a multimodal biometric capture and authentication solution, to both enroll and verify travelers ID.

Used as standalone or integrated into self-service solutions, Thales' highly accurate and efficient biometric pod perfectly fits borders authorities' environments and contributes to reducing processing time.

The new Thales multimodal biometric pod is an efficient enrolment and identification solution that helps smoothly manage travelers' border and immigration processes. The combination of 'iris face' capture and recognition capacities enables a fast and secure enrolment and ID verification at borders. The pod features a modern design that perfectly suits the authority's needs in highly secure environments.

The travel industry and border security agencies have recognized the need to improve efficiency and overall traveler experience at border entry and exit points. For years, biometrics has been used by authorities to simplify traveler experiences at borders, speeding up people enrolment and ID checks such as the eGates or Entry-Exit Systems. With the Thales multimodal biometric pod, borders authorities can easily integrate automation into their processes, without compromising on passenger and employee security or on the confidentiality of the data exchanged as the solution offers 'security and privacy by design' parameters.

Featuring a camera and a high-resolution LCD screen, the biometric pod is able to recognise pre-enrolled travelers' iris and face at a distance of 0.5m and up to 1.5m with excellent accuracy. Boosted by AI, the solution captures dual iris and face in two seconds, leading to swifter operations and visibly shorter wait times Thales biometric pods can be set at any borders checkpoint (airports, seaports, etc.) managing both the first traveler enrolment upon arrival and quick biometric checks whenever required (upon territory exit, internal flights etc).

"The combination of biometric patterns applied to contactless authentication, is a sought-after solution for many stakeholders to address security, operational and convenience challenges. Thales relies on its in-house biometrics, border and smart travel expertise to design, develop and deliver top tier responsible biometric solutions to meet users' expectations and authorities' requirements", said Youzec Kurp, VP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organizations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

