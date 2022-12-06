SmartBear Developer Academy in Wroclaw, Poland seeks trainees with a passion for learning new technologies and best practices in a 12-week paid software development program

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is accepting applications for its new Developer Academy, the company's best-in-class software development training program to prepare entry-level software engineers with the hands-on skills and confidence to be a successful developer. Based in the SmartBear Wroclaw, Poland office, the 12-week paid program starts February 6, 2023 and includes a combination of in-classroom, online, and practical learning designed for career progression in software development at SmartBear.

"The software industry is growing exponentially, and knowledgeable developers are in high demand," said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. "If you have thought about becoming a software engineer, now is the perfect time to apply to the SmartBear Developer Academy. Our mission is to bring technical talent into our learning center of excellence, providing the opportunity to write code and plan projects all while collaborating with a team of developers, automation engineers, product managers, and UI/UX designers. SmartBear is committed to enhancing the lives of our employees by providing this authentic developer experience in Poland."

On a day-to-day basis as a software engineer, candidates will spend time writing code, collaborating with team members, planning projects, and learning valuable skills in building a new software product from scratch, adding new features, or making general improvements to an existing product.

Software engineering candidates will be part of one of SmartBear's wide portfolio of products that use state-of-the-art technologies in the areas of APIs, test management, functional testing, and observability and will have the opportunity to work with Java, JavaScript, Python, SQL, noSQL, Cloud, Microservices, Windows, Linux, macOS, Docker, Kubernetes, and VMware.

Upon successful completion of the program, select candidates will receive a contract of employment with SmartBear and will be assigned to a product team the company's API functional testing group or Zephyr test management group.

SmartBear supports its worldwide team holistically with local and global initiatives while in the office as well as in the community where they live. This year, the company has delivered on several of its global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and is proud to inspire work in spaces that support Community, Sustainability, Governance, and Diversity.

Earlier this month, SmartBear unveiled office expansions at its Bath, UK office as well as its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts to support company culture and collaboration. Other office expansions are planned in 2023, including Europe early in the year.

Candidates need to pass an entry level code test, be proficient in English, and have a passion for learning. For more information, including compensation package and to apply today, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/developer-academy/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005156/en/

Contacts:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com