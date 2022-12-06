Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman has said that the company will build four to six new manufacturing lines in the United States.From pv magazine USA Enphase plans to build four to six new microinverter manufacturing lines in the United States, CEO Badri Kothandaraman said in a recent ROTH Capital Partners webinar. The new lines are expected to add between 4.8 GW to 7.2 GW of new capacity. Kothandaraman said that the company believes it will be able to keep a majority of the $0.11/W production tax credit (PTC) released under the US Inflation Reduction Act, although it remains uncertain how the credits ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...