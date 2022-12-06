Healthcare IT Leaders adds ERP, EHR, and AMS Consulting Expertise with New Hires and Promotions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Healthcare IT Leaders, a national leader in Consulting and Workforce solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the hire and promotion of five new Executive Directors with deep industry qualifications. Each brings decades of direct vendor and client delivery experience and in-depth knowledge of the leading clinical and business systems used by hospitals and health systems.

Sean Galt, Executive Director, UKG Practice

Sean joins Healthcare IT Leaders from Atos, where he was Global Head of Enterprise Business & Administrative Solutions, with responsibility for the organization's UKG service line. His leadership and delivery background spans multiple segments of the IT and BPO services spectrum including solution consulting, systems integration, managed services, cloud, and technology-enabled business process outsourcing. He began his IT career over two decades ago as a systems implementation manager for Kronos (now UKG).

Doug Herr, Executive Director, Epic Practice

Doug joins Healthcare IT Leaders from Deliver Health, formerly the EHR/HIM division of Nuance Communications, where he worked with healthcare clients on EHR implementation projects providing a range of activation and training solutions. Prior to that, Doug spent more than a decade in EHR and Epic-focused consulting positions with leading system integrators, including Huron and Leidos. He started his career in healthcare in Applications Support at Boston Children's Hospital.

Bill Haskins, Executive Director, Oracle Practice

Bill joins Healthcare IT Leaders from Oracle, where he spent 10+ years in client-facing roles, most recently as a CX Alliances Manager. He has also held account executive positions with leading software companies and consultancies including Hitachi Consulting and Onyx Software. Bill's extensive knowledge of Oracle Cloud solutions has proven invaluable in guiding customers through large-scale integrations and implementations with successful outcomes.

In addition to these new hires, the firm announced the following promotions.

Mike Robin, Executive Director, Oracle Cerner Practice

Mike joined Healthcare IT Leaders four years ago from Cerner Corporation, where he worked for nearly 25 years in varied executive leadership roles, retiring as a General Manager. As a consultant, Mike has led multiple Oracle Cerner client engagements for Healthcare IT Leaders, developing best practices and methodologies for system selection and technical program management.

Andrew Lux, Executive Director, Application Managed Services

Andrew joined Healthcare IT Leaders in 2020 and provides executive oversight for all Application Managed Services with responsibilities for project initiation/kick-off, scope, build, training, Tier 1-3 application support, adoption, optimization, and roadmap development. He began his career as a Project Manager with Epic Systems then transitioned into EHR and IT consulting, participating in over 120 project implementations.

"Each of our new Executive Directors offers deep, specialized application expertise. Their consultative skills and understanding of the current challenges facing healthcare organizations make them invaluable advisors to our clients and C-level leaders," said Bob Bailey, Managing Principal, Healthcare IT Leaders.

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions. We help leading hospitals and health systems achieve their goals for digital transformation and optimal patient care with implementation services, project management, consulting, managed services, and talent solutions. Learn more at www.healthcareitleaders.com

Contact:

Alex Gramling, Chief Marketing Officer

978-417-9738

agramling@healthcareitleaders.com

SOURCE: Healthcare IT Leaders

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730187/Healthcare-IT-Leaders-adds-ERP-EHR-and-AMS-Consulting-Expertise-with-New-Hires-and-Promotions