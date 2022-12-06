Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Breaks Ground on Abu Dhabi Service Centre, Expands Aftermarket Footprint in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Located at Abu Dhabi International Airport, this service facility will be an important hub for Bombardier business aircraft customers in the Middle East

Close to 100,000 sq. ft. MRO facility will provide quick and efficient maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for all Bombardier business aircraft

Abu Dhabi Service Centre will be part of Bombardier's comprehensive infrastructure expansion, more than doubling its aftermarket footprint around the world to close to one million sq. ft.



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the official groundbreaking of its new service centre at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new facility is Bombardier's first full-service facility in the UAE and builds on its long-term commitment to our customers in this critical market. At full capacity, the new OEM-operated service facility will also add more than 100 aerospace jobs in the community, cementing Bombardier's presence in this key financial hub. The new facility is targeted to open in 2025 and once fully operational, should help Bombardier continue to expand and grow its aftermarket revenues beyond 2025.

Bombardier's new Abu Dhabi Service Centre will feature a large hangar, comprehensive parts depot and a complete suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, paint modification, aircraft on ground (AOG) capabilities, and aircraft parking services.

The new facility will also have the capacity to fit up to four Global 7500 aircraft - and will be able to service the Bombardier flagship of a new era, the Global 8000, when it enters into service in 2025. It will provide the ultimate maintenance solution for our in region and worldwide customers of Bombardier's Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft families.

"The Middle East is an important market for Bombardier with more than 150 aircraft, and we are pleased to be establishing a highly efficient facility in the UAE for our customers in the market - and for those visiting from around the world," said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. "Abu Dhabi is a dynamic financial hub for business and commerce in the UAE, and this service facility will provide significant benefits, quick aircraft turnarounds, and OEM peace of mind to our growing customer base. We are also thrilled to be providing new, high-paying aerospace jobs in the community."

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, added: "Abu Dhabi Airports is pleased to welcome Bombardier to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, home to its first full-service facility in the UAE. Located at Abu Dhabi International Airport, one of the fastest growing airports in the world, we have no doubt that Bombardier's global aviation leadership, experience, and expertise will be a catalyst for invaluable service delivery and excellence, upon the facility's official unveiling. We look forward to supporting Bombardier in the years ahead to witness the company's contributions to business travel in the UAE and the region as well as the aviation sector and economy. The presence of Bombardier underlines Abu Dhabi Airports commitment to general aviation, and is a major step forward to make Abu Dhabi the hub for general aviation in the region."

The establishment of the new Abu Dhabi Service Centre aptly illustrates Bombardier's comprehensive commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today. With its recent service centre expansion and enhancement projects in Singapore; Miami, Florida; Melbourne, Australia; and London, UK, Bombardier has added close to one million sq. ft. of new service capacity to its worldwide aftermarket network.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global, Global 7500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Matthew Nicholls

Sr. Public Affairs and Communications Advisor

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com