Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
05.12.2022 | 19:04
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights

11/30/20222,570,536,136Theoretical number of voting rights1:2,790,253,599


1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights

Attachment

  • CP Droitsdevote_30nov22_VA

