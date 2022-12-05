AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights

Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
|11/30/2022
|2,570,536,136
|Theoretical number of voting rights1:
|2,790,253,599
1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights
Attachment
- CP Droitsdevote_30nov22_VA
