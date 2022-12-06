Congenica, a UK-based digital health company that enables the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, has been awarded the second stage of a contract to develop standardised Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows in oncology for a group of seven Central European hospitals represented by the Medical University Graz.

The European Union Horizon 2020 funded project, 'About INtegrated and STANDardized NGS workflows FOR Personalized therapy' (Instand-NGS4P), has been set up to support the development of integrated and standardised Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows to guide therapy decisions and provide clinical decision support at bedside of cancer patients.

As technological advances combined with clinical needs increasingly drive the adoption of cancer genomics into routine cancer care, the provision of individualised therapeutic recommendations specific to the diagnosis and genomic profiles of these individuals is crucial. To accelerate these advances, Congenica is developing a fully automated and integrated data analysis and reporting platform that will enable evidence-based interpretation of NGS data with focus on actionable insights for rapid treatment decision support at bedside.

Alastair Johnson, Chief Professional Services Officer at Congenica, said: "We are delighted to be part of this exciting project. Our oncology application will offer cancer patients across Europe the utmost benefit from NGS data and rapid access to personalised healthcare. With a commitment to global quality standards, our fully automated and end-to-end solution will help drive precision medicine and deliver high quality patient care to shape the future of human health."

Congenica was selected for the second stage of this project in October 2022 from several highly competitive applications, which were assessed in a multi-step peer-reviewed process. Phase 2 will focus on the delivery of a product prototype and is scheduled for completion in March 2024.

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data. Congenica empowers researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica's world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is now expanding its platform into somatic cancer with the goal of helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com

About INtegrated and STANDardized NGS workflows FOR Personalized therapy (INSTAND-NGS4P, Grant No. 874719)

A Pre-Procurement Project for improving cancer patients' benefit from Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) by developing an integrated and standardized NGS workflow and integrating information from cancer gene testing, pharmacogenetics testing and e-medication in proper presentation to medical doctors for supporting therapy decision making at bedside. This 65-month H2020 project started in January 2020.

www.instandngs4p.eu/

