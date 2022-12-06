Damien Hancox, CEO, describes hire of life sciences sector finance and accounting expert as an important addition, as the Company grows its commercial offerings

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of Scott Grant as financial controller. Grant joins SpectrumX's finance team led by CFO Barry Saint at a significant time for the Company, as it grows its commercial offerings and presence across the UK and continental Europe.

Grant will manage financial reporting and control activities for SpectrumX. Grant brings top-grade experience in the life sciences sector, focused on financial reporting, risk management and assurance, gained in the industry with a FTSE-100 listed group and as a practitioner at a Big 4 firm.

Most recently, he worked as lead finance business partner, and previously as financial controller, at Johnson Matthey, where he worked across the life science and technology business. He was also a senior associate at PwC, with a focus on biotech, for both listed and private entities. He holds a first-class honours degree in accounting and finance from the University of Hertfordshire and he is an ACA Charterholder.

Damien Hancox, CEO of SpectrumX, said: "We are delighted to have Scott join our team. With his sector-specific knowledge and audit background, he will be a key addition as we expand our commercial offerings and prepare for the next stage of our growth."

Barry Saint, CFO of SpectrumX, said: "Scott joins our growing business at an exciting time in its development. I am pleased to welcome him to the team. He brings a wealth of expertise, and I am certain that he will make a significant contribution to Company's ongoing success."

For Investors

SpectrumX is currently conducting a pre-IPO capital raise in advance of a planned listing on the London Stock Exchange. Interested prospective investors can learn more at https://www.spectrumx.com/investor_relations/.

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market an innovative respiratory infection therapy and the roll-out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique, patent-pending HOCl formulations. HOCl is naturally occurring in human white blood cells and is a key contributor in the immune response to infection. HOCl also has direct killing activity against bacteria, viruses and fungi. It is well-tolerated in humans while also being the most effective known disinfectant when used on surfaces. For more on SpectrumX, visit www.spectrumx.com. For investors, visit https://www.spectrumx.com/investor_relations/.

