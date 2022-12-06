COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fresenius EUR 3.5yr & 7yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

EUR 500mil 4.25% Notes due 28 May 2026

EUR 500mil 5.00% Notes due 28 November 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 10 May 2022 and supplemented on 16 November 2022

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2559580548

XS2559501429 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000

€ 500,000,000 Description: 4.25% Notes due 28 May 2026

5.00% Notes due 28 November 2029 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ING Bank

JP Morgan SE

UniCredit Bank AG

