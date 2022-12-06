COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fresenius EUR 3.5yr & 7yr
London, December 6
Post Stabilisation Notice
December 06, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
EUR 500mil 4.25% Notes due 28 May 2026
EUR 500mil 5.00% Notes due 28 November 2029
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 10 May 2022 and supplemented on 16 November 2022
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|XS2559580548
XS2559501429
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|4.25% Notes due 28 May 2026
5.00% Notes due 28 November 2029
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
ING Bank
JP Morgan SE
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.